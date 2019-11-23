Thomas Jefferson finally clears Cathedral Prep hurdle

By:

Friday, November 22, 2019 | 11:25 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson defenders upend Cathedral Prep’s Tamar Sample during PIAA 4A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Martorelli Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson celebrates with Nate Werderber after Werderber’s first-down run against Cathedral Prep late in the fourth quarter during PIAA 4A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Martorelli Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Ian Hansen puts a hit on Cathedral Prep’s Jaelen Carson during PIAA 4A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Martorelli Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Nate Werderber gains first-down yardage against Cathedral Prep during PIAA 4A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Martorelli Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Shane Stump cuts up field on Cathedral Prep’s Kareem Carson during PIAA 4A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Martorelli Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s James Martinis beats Cathedral Prep’s Qesaun McLaurin setting up a second-quarter touchdown during PIAA 4A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Martorelli Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Ian Hansen defends on a pass intended for Cathedral Prep’s Jaelen Carson during PIAA 4A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Martorelli Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Cathedral Prep’s Jaheim Howard avoids a would-be Thomas Jefferson defender during PIAA 4A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Martorelli Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Ian Hansen intercepts a pass intended for Cathedral Prep’s Jaelen Carson during PIAA 4A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Martorelli Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson players celebrate with Dylan Mallozzi after Mallozzi’s touchdown against Cathedral Prep during PIAA 4A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Martorelli Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Shane Stump gains yardage past Cathedral Prep’s Michael Lupo during PIAA 4A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Martorelli Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Daniel Deabner pulls in a touchdown pass against Cathedral Prep during PIAA 4A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Martorelli Stadium. Previous Next

The referee held his hands a few inches apart.

Facing fourth and inches at its own 40, that’s the distance Thomas Jefferson needed for a first down late in Friday night’s fourth quarter. It’s also exactly how close the Jaguars were to finally defeating three-time state champion Erie Cathedral Prep.

Thomas Jefferson had an eight-point lead and punting wasn’t an option.

“There was nothing to really think about at all,” TJ coach Bill Cherpak said. “I was on the phones with my offensive coordinator and he said, ‘We’re here to win. We’re not here for a tie. We’re here to win.’ And the kids said the same thing.”

The Jaguars converted on Shane Stump’s quarterback sneak, a short gain that eventually led to another touchdown as WPIAL champion Thomas Jefferson defeated Cathedral Prep, 28-13, in a PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal at Martorelli Stadium.

The strength of TJ’s offensive line made that QB sneak a much easier call.

“I don’t know how we were going to stop it,” Cathedral Prep coach Mike Mischler said. “If I had those five monstrosities up front, I probably would have done the same thing. They’ve got confidence.

“Our guys battled in there and did everything they possibly could,” Mischler added. “That’s the main thing we were worried about.”

Thomas Jefferson played power football for four quarters Friday behind senior tackles Michael Huber (6-foot, 270) and Mac Duda (6-4, 275), junior guard Jacob Krawczyk (6-4, 260), senior guard Logan Danielson (6-1, 265) and junior center Nicholas Trainor (6-0, 210). They flexed their muscles on the game’s first possession, a 14-play, 64-yard touchdown drive.

“We wanted to lean on our line,” Cherpak said. “Our line has been great all year. They’ve been physical and we had a size advantage on them. They came through again.”

Three of TJ’s four touchdown drives lasted nine plays or more.

“Teams make us sustain drives because they think we’re a big-play offense,” Stump said. “We can hold some pretty long drives. … We can pound the ball on teams.”

Jaguars running back Dylan Mallozzi rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Mallozzi had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 33-yarder in the fourth.

Stump, who had a 1-yard touchdown run, also completed 9 of 14 pass attempts for 108 yards and threw a 9-yard touchdown to Dan Deabner. His fourth-down conversion came with 3 minutes, 54 seconds left and TJ leading 21-13.

“There was no way we were punting, I can tell you that,” Cherpak said. “I don’t care if it was on our own 10, we would have gone for it. That’s where we were. We weren’t coming here to do anything but win.”

Said Stump: “In the huddle, we all looked at each other and were like, ‘QB sneak.’” Stump said.

Thomas Jefferson advances to face Lampeter-Strasburg next weekend in the state semifinals. Lampeter-Strasburg defeated Berks Catholic, 35-21, Friday in the District 3 championship.

The Jaguars lost to Cathedral Prep in the state playoffs in 2017, 2016 and 2015.

“They’re such a great program,” Cherpak said. “Three-time defending state champ, that says a lot right there. I think the kids just felt like this was a different year.”

Prep quarterback Tamar Sample rushed for 108 yards on 22 carries. The Ramblers offense produced two field goals and one touchdown on a 10-yard pass by Sample to Jaelen Carson.

Thomas Jefferson led 14-10 at half. The Jaguars used power football on the game’s opening possession to move 64 yards in 14 plays, ending with a 1-yard touchdown run by Mallozzi. Cathedral Prep scored the next 10 points. Mallozzi had 17 carries and 72 yards in the first half but lost a fumble on the first play of TJ’s second possession.

Cathedral Prep took over near midfield. Sample led the Ramblers 47 yards, mostly on keeper runs, and threw a tying 9-yard touchdown pass to Carson in the final minute of the first quarter. A 27-yard field goal by kicker Cole Constable gave Prep a 10-7 lead late in the second quarter.

The Jaguars answered immediately with a five-play, 65-yard touchdown drive to lead 14-10. Stump threw a 28-yard pass to James Martinis and an 11-yard touchdown to Dan Deabner on consecutive snaps to end the drive.

The first half ended with an interception by TJ’s Ian Hansen deep in Jaguars territory.

Each team had one third-quarter possession and the only points were scored on a 34-yard field goal by Constable. The kick pulled the Ramblers to within a point of TJ, 14-13.

TJ’s third-quarter possession stretched into the fourth. The 13-play, 60-yard drive ended with a 1-yard touchdown dive by Stump. The Jaguars led 20-13 with 10:42 left.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Thomas Jefferson