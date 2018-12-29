Thomas Jefferson girls share unique nicknames

By: Ray Fisher

Saturday, December 29, 2018 | 9:18 AM

There are some unique nicknames in the Thomas Jefferson girls basketball program; as well as some other interesting “favorites” among the players.

• Deanna Bennett, a 5-foot-4 junior guard, goes by the moniker DeDeBird. Bennett, who says her favorite food is spaghetti, was born in Russia.

• Catheryn Coles, a 5-4 guard/forward, is known informally as Cat. Her favorite movie is “Love and Basketball,” and her favorite food is “anything.”

• Natasha Yanief, a 5-9 junior forward who goes by Tash, has decided to sit out the basketball season to concentrate on club volleyball this winter.

“Natasha is taking time off from basketball,” said TJ assistant coach Skylar Meier. “She has a very full schedule for her club volleyball team in January and February. She wants to focus on that sport right now for college. She hopefully will be back.”

• Alyssa DeAngelo, a 5-9 junior guard/forward, naturally goes by the first name of Lyss. DeAngelo, who at one time had thoughts of being a baker, says “Harry Potter” is her favorite movie.

• Ashley Guidone, a 5-5 junior guard, is nicknamed Shashley, and her favorite movie is “The Purge.” Guidone’s favorite food focuses on crab legs.

• Dalaney Ranallo, a 5-11 forward and a standout soccer player, is tagged as Laney. She enjoys french fries.

• Allison Weidmann, a 5-6 junior forward, answers to the handle of Ally. Her favorite food item is a chocolate chip cookie.

• Graci Fairman, a 5-4 freshman guard and the youngest daughter of TJ coach Lisa Fairman, goes by the first name of Lacie.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

