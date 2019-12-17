Top 19 of ’19: Trib HSSN breaks down the top stories of the year — No. 15

By:

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 | 5:21 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mars celebrates with Andrew Recchia after Recchia hit the game winning shot with time running out to beat Moon during the 5A boys WPIAL Championship at Petersen Events Center.

The 2019 high school sports season is nearly in the books.

While we anxiously look ahead to 2020, let’s reflect on the district high school sports scene over the last 12 months.

Here is a look back at the top 19 stories from around the WPIAL in 2019.

HSSN Top 19 in ’19: No. 15 — Worldly results lead to district and state gold

The first two WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball champions Mars and Moon were meeting to determine which school would be the first Class 5A two-time champ.

Moon had built up an 18-point lead in the first half and led by 14 at the half. But a 28-11 run in the second half set the stage for a fantastic finish.

Moon senior Austin Ryan put the Tigers up by one with a bucket with 24 seconds left. However, Mars senior Andrew Recchia nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2 seconds left to give the Fightin’ Planets a 58-56 thriller to successfully defend their crown.

No need to share any tears for Moon though, as the Tigers took the heartbreak of their district title game loss and turned it into fuel for a state playoff run.

Moon tore through Northeastern York, Archbishop Ryan, Lower Dauphin and got sweet revenge on Mars before stunning Archbishop Wood, 74-64, in the PIAA title game to win the school’s first state championship.

Here’s a look at the rest of the top stories of the year:

No. 19 — Big Ben strikes often

No. 18 — Near perfect on the pitch

No. 17 — Five golden rings

No. 16 — Bucs title run is now a teenager

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Mars, Moon