West Greene record-setter Ben Jackson leads Tri-County South all-conference picks

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 | 2:54 AM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent West Greene’s Ben Jackson (34) runs along the sideline against California on Oct. 4, 2019, at West Greene.

West Greene running back Ben Jackson, who became the first WPIAL rusher to top 3,000 yards in a season, was among the players recognized by coaches in the Class A Tri-County South.

Conference coaches didn’t choose a traditional all-conference team but instead selected a list of 44 players.

Jackson finished the year with a single-season rushing record of 3,076 yards.

Avella

Blaze Allen, OL-DL-LB, 5-11, 245, jr.

Robbie West, OL-DL, 6-3, 220, jr.

Bentworth

Shawn Dziak, QB, 6-0, 160, sr.

Trevor Richardson, K, 6-0, 220, jr.

Owen Petrisek, RB-LB, 5-7, 175, jr.

Trent Cavanaugh, LB-RB, 5-10, 200, jr.

California

Lucas Qualk, RB-OLB, 5-8, 180, sr.

Cochise Ryan, QB-S, 5-11, 188, sr.

Malik Ramsey, WR-C, 6-3, 182, sr.

Seth Rerricha, TE-OLB, 5-10, 175, jr.

Colton Lusk , RB-C, 5-11, 165, sr.

Colin Tyhonas, G-DT, 6-1, 258, sr.

Christian McKinley, OT-DT, 5-11, 270, sr.

Sam Thomas, G-LB, 6-2, 250, sr.

Chartiers-Houston

Anthony Lento, QB, 5-11, 175, sr.

Tyler Blumen, WR, 6-1, 175, sr.

Lane Camden, LB, 5-10, 155, so.

Shawn Wheeler, LB, 5-9, 165, sr.

Joey Christy, C, 5-11, 185, sr.

Julian Miller, DT, 6-0, 275, sr.

Austin Kuslock, DE, 5-11, 200, jr.

Jefferson-Morgan

Dalton Heath, RB-LB, 6-0, 160, fr.

Austin Geho, RB-DB, 5-8, 150, sr.

Owen Maddich, WR-DE, 6-5, 180, jr.

Jonathan Wolfe, RB-LB, 5-11, 220, jr.

Mason McNett, OL-LB, 6-0, 215, so.

Mapletown

Landan Stevenson, RB-DB-LB, 5-9, 160, fr.

Max Vanata, QB-DB-LB, 6-1, 160, so.

Cohen Stout, RB-DL, 6-0, 220, fr.

Monessen

Marquel Smith, WR-DB, 6-3, 151, sr.

Jalen Brice, QB-LB, 5-9, 205, sr.

Darius Stevenson, WR-DB, 5-9, 150, sr.

Isaiah Beltram, QB-LB, 5-7, 155, jr.

Desmond Short, DL, 5-9, 185, sr.

Mark Mizerak Jr., OL-DL, 6-4, 305, jr.

West Greene

Kevin Thompson, K, 5-8, 150, fr.

Gavin Scott, WR-DB, 6-1, 185, sr.

Austin Crouse, WR-DB, 5-9, 155, sr.

Benjamin Jackson, RB-LB, 6-1, 220, sr.

Kolin Walker, RB-LB, 6-1, 209, sr.

Corey Wise, TE-LB, 5-11, 195, so.

Andrew Litton, LB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Gregory Staggers, OL-DL, 6-5, 285, sr.

Brock Bedilion, OL-DL, 6-0, 290, sr.

Coach of the Year: Terry Fetsko, Chartiers-Houston

