Top-ranked girls volleyball teams keep positions in coaches rankings
Monday, September 21, 2020 | 12:58 PM
WPIAL girls volleyball competition turns to Week 2, and section races are heating up in the four classifications.
The top-ranked teams in each class from last week’s preseason Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association top-10 poll — North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Franklin Regional (Class AAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — all maintain their positions in the latest rankings released Monday.
All 117 varsity head coaches were presented the opportunity to vote.
North Allegheny also earned recognition last month as the top team in Region 2 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason rankings. Region 2 covers teams from Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington D.C., New Jersey, Delaware and Virginia.
The Tigers open their season Sept. 29 at Section 1-AAAA foe Pine-Richland.
Week 2 action kicks off Monday with a highlighted Section 2-AAAA matchup between No. 3 Canon-McMillan and No. 4 Bethel Park.
Franklin Regional is 3-0 after wins last week against Indiana, Penn Hills and Kiski Area in Section 1-AAA play.
Bishop Canevin and North Catholic, which is scheduled to test its mettle Monday against Class AAAA Seneca Valley, started their respective section slates with a pair of victories last week.
With games played from last Monday through Saturday, Players of the Week also have been selected based on nominations from the coaches.
Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Top 10 Poll
Class AAAA
1. North Allegheny
2. Moon
3. Canon-McMillan
4. Bethel Park
5. Oakland Catholic
6. Shaler
7. Pine Richland
8. Latrobe
9. Norwin
10. Upper St. Clair
Other teams receiving votes:
Seneca Valley, North Hills, Hempfield, Baldwin
Class AAAA Players of the Week:
Mia Schubert, junior, outside hitter, Shaler
Alexa Pstoka, senior, outside hitter, Bethel Park
Gigi Madson, senior, outside hitter, Upper St. Clair
Maddy Cigna, sophomore, libero, Oakland Catholic
Class AAA
1. Franklin Regional
2. Montour
3. Beaver
4. South Fayette
5. Thomas Jefferson
6. Elizabeth Forward
7. Freeport
8. Armstrong
9. Trinity
10. Hampton
Other teams receiving votes:
Chartiers Valley, Hopewell, Knoch, Plum
Class AAA Players of the Week:
Becky Stephens, junior, middle hitter, Chartiers Valley
Renee Baldy, senior, opposite/setter, Franklin Regional
Rebeka Fowler, senior, libero, Kiski Area
Marin Williamson, senior, middle hitter, Trinity
Class AA
1. North Catholic
2. Avonworth
3. Serra Catholic
4. Ellwood City
5. Frazier
6. Shenango
7. Seton LaSalle
8. South Park
9. Derry
10. Carmichaels
Other teams receiving votes:
Waynesburg, Laurel
Class AA Players of the Week:
Maggie Colenbrander, junior, outside hitter, Avonworth
Shannon Gorny, senior, outside hitter, South Park
Bethany Krut, senior, outside hitter, New Brighton
Alexandra McGee, senior, setter, Carmichaels
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin
2. Fort Cherry
3. Greensburg Central Catholic
4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
5. Beaver County Christian
6. Eden Christian
7. Leechburg
8. Union
9. West Greene
10. California
Other team receiving votes:
Rochester
Class A Players of the Week
Kiera Kozlowski, sophomore, outside hitter, Bishop Canevin
Skylyn Raypush, senior, libero, Leechburg
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Armstrong, Avonworth, Baldwin, Beaver, Beaver County Christian, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, California, Canon-McMillan, Carmichaels, Chartiers Valley, Derry Area, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Fort Cherry, Franklin Regional, Frazier, Freeport, Greensburg C.C., Hampton, Hempfield, Hopewell, Kiski Area, Knoch, Latrobe, Laurel, Leechburg, Montour, Moon, New Brighton, North Allegheny, North Catholic, North Hills, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Pine-Richland, Plum, Rochester, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Shenango, South Fayette, South Park, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Union, Upper St. Clair, Waynesburg, West Greene
