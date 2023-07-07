Trib Cup celebrates 20 years of honoring all-around high school sports excellence
Thursday, July 6, 2023 | 7:03 PM
Happy Anniversary, Sports Cup!
Over the next few weeks, we will be unveiling the winners and final standings of the annual Trib Cup competition.
This marks the 20th year that The Network has been recognizing the best sports programs in each WPIAL class over the entire school year.
Points are awarded in all of the district team sports for playoff berths, section titles, state postseason berths and WPIAL and PIAA championships and runner-up finishes.
A couple of WPIAL teams celebrated undefeated seasons this past school year, but nobody can touch the perfect run the North Allegheny sports teams have accomplished. They will soon be a perfect 20 for 20 in winning the Cup in the league’s highest classification.
Other multiple winners of the Cup these past two decades include:
• Sewickley Academy – 13
• Greensburg Central Catholic – 9
• Quaker Valley – 7
• Shady Side Academy – 7
• Mars – 5
• North Catholic – 4
• Moon – 3
• Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 3
• South Fayette – 3
• Beaver – 2
• Hampton – 2
• South Park – 2
Stay tuned to find out who will be raising the 2022-2023 Trib Cup.
Here is a list of all the previous winners based on classification:
Class 6A
2021-2022 – North Allegheny Tigers
2020-2021 – North Allegheny Tigers
2019-2020 – North Allegheny Tigers
2018-2019 – North Allegheny Tigers
2017-2018 – North Allegheny Tigers
2016-2017 – North Allegheny Tigers
Class 5A
2021-2022 – Hampton Talbots
2020-2021 – Mars Fightin’ Planets
2019-2020 – Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
2018-2019 – Mars Fightin’ Planets
2017-2018 – Mars Fightin’ Planets
2016-2017 – Moon Tigers
Class 4A
2021-2022 – Quaker Valley Quakers
2020-2021 – Quaker Valley Quakers
2019-2020 – Quaker Valley Quakers
2018-2019 – South Park Eagles
2017-2018 – Quaker Valley Quakers
2016-2017 – Beaver Bobcats
2015-2016 – North Allegheny Tigers
2014-2015 – North Allegheny Tigers
2013-2014 – North Allegheny Tigers
2012-2013 – North Allegheny Tigers
2011-2012 – North Allegheny Tigers
2010-2011 – North Allegheny Tigers
2009-2010 – North Allegheny Tigers
2008-2009 – North Allegheny Tigers
2007-2008 – North Allegheny Tigers
2006-2007 – North Allegheny Tigers
2005-2006 – North Allegheny Tigers
2004-2005 – North Allegheny Tigers
2003-2004 – North Allegheny Tigers
Class 3A
2021-2022 – North Catholic Trojans
2020-2021 – North Catholic Trojans
2019-2020 – North Catholic Trojans
2018-2019 – Shady Side Academy Indians
2017-2018 – North Catholic Trojans
2016-2017 – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
2015-2016 – South Fayette Lions
2014-2015 – South Fayette Lions
2013-2014 – South Fayette Lions
2012-2013 – Mars Fightin’ Planets
2011-2012 – Mars Fightin’ Planets
2010-2011 – Hampton Talbots
2009-2010 – West Allegheny Indians
2008-2009 – Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
2007-2008 – South Park Eagles
2006-2007 – Moon Tigers
2005-2006 – Pine-Richland Rams
2004-2005 – Moon Tigers
2003-2004 – Peters Township Indians
Class 2A
2021-2022 – Neshannock Lancers
2020-2021 – Shenango Wildcats
2019-2020 – Our Lady Of The Sacred Heart Chargers
2018-2019 – Our Lady Of The Sacred Heart Chargers
2017-2018 – Our Lady Of The Sacred Heart Chargers
2016-2017 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
2015-2016 – Beaver Bobcats
2014-2015 – Quaker Valley Quakers
2013-2014 – Seton LaSalle Rebels
2012-2013 – Quaker Valley Quakers
2011-2012 – Quaker Valley Quakers
2010-2011 – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
2009-2010 – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
2008-2009 – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
2007-2008 – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
2006-2007 – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
2005-2006 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
2004-2005 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
2003-2004 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Class A
2021-2022 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
2020-2021 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
2019-2020 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
2018-2019 – Sewickley Academy Panthers
2017-2018 – Sewickley Academy Panthers
2016-2017 – Sewickley Academy Panthers
2015-2016 – Sewickley Academy Panthers
2014-2015 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
2013-2014 – Sewickley Academy Panthers
2012-2013 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
2011-2012 – Sewickley Academy Panthers
2010-2011 – Sewickley Academy Panthers
2009-2010 – Sewickley Academy Panthers
2008-2009 – Sewickley Academy Panthers
2007-2008 – Serra Catholic Eagles
2006-2007 – Sewickley Academy Panthers
2005-2006 – Sewickley Academy Panthers
2004-2005 – Sewickley Academy Panthers
2003-2004 – Sewickley Academy Panthers
