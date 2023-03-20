Trib HSSN boys basketball player of the week for March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 9:15 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Bryce Robson celebrates scoring an and-one against Neshannock’s in the fourth quarter during the PIAA Class 3A boys quarterfinals March 18, 2023, at North Allegheny High School.

Bryce Robson used to spend a lot of his time in the summer on the baseball field.

He has backed off that sport after discovering how much he enjoyed putting the ball in the cup, as he has fallen in love with golf.

Fortunately for Deer Lakes fans, he still enjoys putting a much bigger ball on the mark: the basketball.

The Lancers senior enjoyed another big week in helping his team continue to reach new heights.

“Doing it for the first time ever is very tricky and very challenging,” Robson said. “Not a lot of us have that deep playoff experience, so it’s another challenge that arose. We just stuck together, and it has really paid off.”

Deer Lakes had never played in a WPIAL semifinals or championship game before this year. The Lancers beat Steel Valley in the district semis and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the title game for WPIAL gold.

Now Deer Lakes has three wins in the PIAA playoffs and will play in their first state semifinal game Tuesday. Win No. 2 on the Road to Hershey came Wednesday when Deer Lakes defeated Loyalsock Township out of District 4, 67-59.

“Kudos to that Loyalsock Township team,” Robson said. “Their full-court pressure and their ball denial on the inbounds was something I’ve never played (against) before. They played six or seven guys, and the stamina they had was unreal. Luckily we were able to weather the storm a little bit.”

Robson led the way with 18 points, and senior Nate Litrun and freshman Collin Rodgers had 10 points each for the Lancers.

Up next was a Battle of the Lancers as Deer Lakes faced Neshannock in the state quarterfinals.

The WPIAL champions fell behind Neshannock by seven after one quarter and by five at halftime. But a change by Deer Lakes coach Albie Fletcher to a junk defense in the second half held Neshannock to eight points in the third quarter as Deer Lakes took the lead and never looked back.

“All the props in the word to Coach Fletcher for the halftime adjustment and the triangle-and-two,” Robson said. “We ran it a few times here and there in the playoffs. It was an insane first half for that kid from Neshannock (Jack Glies), and we knew we had to switch it up and face guard him and try to deny him as much as we could and let the other guys beat us. It worked in our favor.”

While Glies ended up with 29 points for Neshannock, Robson led Deer Lakes with 20 points, and junior Billy Schaeffer added 16 points.

With 38 points last week, Robson was asked if he is in a zone right now.

“Yeah, it’s all the offseason work,” he said. “More so than that, coming into these playoffs in my senior year, I kind of put some pressure on myself to obtain these goals I set. But at the end of the day, I’m trying to enjoy this as much as I can and take the pressure off us and do it for the community.”

On Tuesday, Deer Lakes tries to earn a spot in the PIAA Class 3A championship game when it faces District 6 champion Penn Cambria (24-5) at Hempfield at 7:30 p.m.

“Not as much size as us all around, not as much depth either,” Robson said of the Panthers. “It’s a team that can shoot the ball, very similar to Neshannock, may a little more physical. It’s going to be a challenge. We’ll be ready come Tuesday.”

