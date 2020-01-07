Trib HSSN boys basketball player of the week — Week ending Jan. 4, 2020

Monday, January 6, 2020 | 9:53 PM

At Quaker Valley, the boys basketball teams is offering much Adou about many things.

Runners-up to New Castle the last three years in WPIAL Class 4A, the Quakers are hoping to clear the golden hurdle this year with guidance from a standout sophomore.

Adou Thiero, a 5-foot-10 guard, is part of a talented Quaker Valley team that is off to a 7-1 start and leading competitive Section 2-4A by a half-game over Ambridge with a 4-0 record.

“Adou can already score in multiple ways as a sophomore,” Quaker Valley coach Mike Mastroianni said. “He is an outstanding 3-point shooter combined with the ability to get into the lane and finish, and he has a middle game off of the dribble.”

In the first game of 2020, many of those things were on display in a rematch of the district finals against New Castle.

Thiero scored 30 points as the Quakers extended their regular season winning streak to six in a row over New Castle with a 74-63 victory.

“Adou really shot the ball well in the New Castle game, but his entire floor game in terms of game management and effort plays as well as his leadership were at a very high level,” Mastroianni said. “As our point guard, he is in a natural leadership position along with our senior captains.”

Thiero burst on the scene last year as a diminutive freshman guard who brought a lot of energy to a team that finished 21-5. His contributions have increased in his sophomore campaign.

“His strength is that he combines his skill set with an outstanding basketball IQ,” Mastroianni said. “He really understands the game. He is a tireless worker always looking to improve and dedicated to getting better.”

In the New Castle game, Thiero was 6 for 6 from the free throw line, making him a perfect 42 for 42 this season.

“Not sure how to compare him to other players at his young age,” Mastroianni said, “but it’s hard to beat not missing a shot.”

Only one game separates the top four teams in Section 2-4A with Quaker Valley, Ambridge, Blackhawk and Central Valley all lumped ahead of three-time defending champion New Castle.

Senior K.C. Johns scored 22 points in the New Castle win, but this Quakers team is on the young side, getting contributions from several underclassmen.

“It is early in the season and we are young team with four underclassmen starting,” Mastroianni said. “We have a lot of growth and with the highly competitive section we play in, we are looking to improve every week.”

Honorable mention:

Jared Goldstrom, Chartiers Valley

While the results aren’t what they are looking for, one Chartiers Valley basketball player is enjoying the Sunshine State. Senior guard Jared Goldstrom has started the new year with a bang, scoring 27 points on Friday and following it up with a team high 19 points on Saturday in the Colts two losses in Lehigh, Fla.

Chris Peccon, Ringgold

While Uniontown is deservedly getting a lot of positive ink in Section 3-4A, Ringgold is right there neck-and-neck for the top spot with the Red Raiders. On Friday, senior Chris Peccon scored a game-high 28 points as the Rams improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the section with a win over Waynesburg Central.

Grady Munroe, Shady Side Academy

The new year started rough for a man named Brady. However that’s not the case for a young man named Grady. Senior Grady Munroe scored 27 points in Shady Side Academy’s nonsection loss to Erie. Then, less than 24 hours later, Munroe dropped in 24 points to lead the Indians past previously undefeated Springdale.

Previous Trib HSSN Players of the Week:

Week 2 – Camden Polak, Steel Valley

Week 1 – Jake Hoffman, Mt. Lebanon

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

