Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 27, 2021
By:
Wednesday, January 27, 2021 | 11:29 PM
Once again, there was very little movement among the ranked teams in the weekly HSSN boys basketball state rankings, with the two exceptions being in the two highest classifications.
Upper St. Clair lost to Fox Chapel and exited in 6A while Milton Hershey lost twice in Class 5A to slip out of the Top 5.
The action should pick up now that District 12 teams are finally starting to open up their seasons here in the final week of January.
Here is the latest 2020-2021 Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. West Lawn Wilson (7-0) (3) (1)
2. Roman Catholic (0-0) (12) (2)
3. Archbishop Wood (0-0) (12) (NR)
4. Methacton (2-0) (1) (4)
5. Muhlenberg (5-1) (3) (5)
Out: Upper St. Clair (7)
Class 5A
1. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (0-0) (12) (1)
2. Imhotep Charter (0-0) (12) (2)
3. Holy Ghost Prep (6-0) (1) (3)
4. New Castle (8-0) (7) (NR)
5. Archbishop Ryan (0-0) (12) (5)
Out: Milton Hershey (3)
Class 4A
1. Neumann-Goretti (0-0) (12) (1)
2. School of the Future (0-0) (12) (2)
3. Hickory (4-0) (10) (3)
4. Pope John Paul II (3-0) (1) (4)
5. Allentown Central Catholic (6-1) (11) (5)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Loyalsock Township (8-0) (4) (1)
2. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (0-0) (12) (2)
3. South Allegheny (5-0) (7) (3)
4. Bishop Guilfoyle (1-0) (6) (4)
5. Lancaster Catholic (7-1) (3) (5)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-0) (7) (1)
2. Sankofa Freedom (0-0) (12) (2)
3. Constitution (0-0) (12) (3)
4. Kennedy Catholic (7-1) (10) (4)
5. West Shamokin (7-0) (6) (5)
Out: None
Class A
1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (9-1) (5) (1)
2. Mount Calvary Christian School (9-0) (3) (2)
3. Bishop Canevin (4-3) (7) (3)
4. Conestoga Christian School (8-1) (3) (4)
5. Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy (2-1) (1) (5)
Out: None
