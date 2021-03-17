Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for March 17, 2021

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 | 10:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Donny Cade scores during the second half of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Chartiers Valley on Saturday.

With the district playoffs in the rearview mirror and the state playoffs underway with select first-round games, it’s time to shuffle the deck before the PIAA quarterfinals.

Or in this case, shuffle the top 5 in the HSSN boys basketball state rankings.

With some teams losing in the district playoffs and some from District 12 not participating, 12 teams were dropped from the rankings, opening the door for 12 new or returning teams to grab a chair before the music stops.

Chester in Class 5A and Archbishop Carroll in 4A are new No. 1-ranked teams in their class, joining Archbishop Wood (6A), Loyalsock Township (3A), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2A) and Berlin-Brothersvalley in Class A.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking

Class 6A

1. Archbishop Wood (16-0) (12) (1)

2. Upper St. Clair (20-1) (7) (4)

3. Reading (23-2) (3) (5)

4. Scranton (14-2) (2) (NR)

5. Lower Merion (10-4) (1) (NR)

Out: Roman Catholic (12), West Lawn Wilson (3)

Class 5A

1. Chester (12-1) (1) (3)

2. Crestwood (17-1) (2) (5)

3. New Castle (21-2) (7) (NR)

4. Archbishop Ryan (8-4) (12) (2)

5. Lower Dauphin (19-3) (3) (NR)

Out: Imhotep Charter (12), Chartiers Valley (7)

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Carroll (9-6) (12) (NR)

2. Lincoln Park (18-5) (7) (NR)

3. Hickory (21-3) (10) (5)

4. Johnstown (15-2) (6) (4)

5. Allentown Central Catholic (17-4) (11) (NR)

Out: Neumann-Goretti (12), Belle Vernon (7), Pope John Paul II (1)

Class 3A

1. Loyalsock Township (22-1) (4) (1)

2. Executive Education Academy Charter (20-4) (11) (2)

3. Lancaster Catholic (18-4) (3) (3)

4. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (12-6) (12) (4)

5. Bishop Guilfoyle (17-3) (6) (NR)

Out: South Allegheny (7)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-0) (7) (1)

2. Kennedy Catholic (22-2) (10) (2)

3. Constitution (11-6) (12) (4)

4. Portage (20-2) (6) (NR)

5. Lancaster Mennonite (15-6) (3) (NR)

Out: West Shamokin (6), Delco Christian (1)

Class A

1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (24-1) (5) (1)

2. Bishop Canevin (16-5) (7) (3)

3. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (17-3) (4) (5)

4. Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian (9-3) (1) (NR)

5. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (21-4) (11) (NR)

Out: North Penn-Liberty (4), Strawberry Mansion (12)