Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for March 24, 2021
By:
Wednesday, March 24, 2021 | 8:29 PM
The stage is set for six new PIAA champions to be crowned this week in Hershey with two boys state title games each on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Kennedy Catholic, Lincoln Park and Math, Civics & Sciences were looking to “repeat” as champions until losses in the quarters and semifinals opened the door for six new golden boys to be crowned in Chocolate Town.
Archbishop Ryan (5A) and Hickory (4A) are the new top-ranked teams in the penultimate HSSN boys basketball state rankings.
They join Archbishop Wood (6A), Loyalsock Township (3A), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2A) and Berlin-Brothersvalley (A) as our favorites in the finals.
Here is the latest 2020-2021 top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. Archbishop Wood (19-0) (12) (1)
2. Reading (25-2) (3) (3)
3. Upper St. Clair (20-1) (7) (2)
4. Lower Merion (10-5) (1) (5)
5. Scranton (14-3) (2) (4)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Archbishop Ryan (8-4) (12) (4)
2. Cathedral Prep (18-7) (10) (NR)
3. Chester (13-2) (1) (1)
4. Lower Dauphin (20-4) (3) (5)
5. Crestwood (17-2) (2) (2)
Out: New Castle (7)
Class 4A
1. Hickory (23-3) (10) (3)
2. Allentown Central Catholic (19-4) (11) (5)
3. Lincoln Park (19-6) (7) (2)
4. Middletown (16-5) (3) (NR)
5. Johnstown (15-2) (6) (4)
Out: Archbishop Carroll (12)
Class 3A
1. Loyalsock Township (24-1) (4) (1)
2. Brookville (23-2) (9) (NR)
3. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (14-7) (12) (4)
4. Bishop Guilfoyle (18-4) (6) (5)
5. Executive Education Academy Charter (20-5) (11) (2)
Out: Lancaster Catholic (3)
Class 2A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (23-0) (7) (1)
2. Constitution (14-6) (12) (3)
3. Portage (21-3) (6) (4)
4. Old Forge (7-9) (2) (NR)
5. Kennedy Catholic (22-3) (10) (2)
Out: Lancaster Mennonite (3)
Class A
1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (26-1) (5) (1)
2. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (23-4) (11) (5)
3. Clarion (17-10) (9) (NR)
4. LaAcademia Charter (12-8) (3) (NR)
5. Bishop Canevin (16-5) (7) (2)
Out: St. John Neumann Regional Academy (4), Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian (1)
