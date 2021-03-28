Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week for week ending March 28, 2021

By:

Sunday, March 28, 2021 | 9:12 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Rocco Spadafora (left) and Brad Vaughn Jr. celebrate during the PIAA Class 2A championship game.

During an imperfect time, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart is celebrating a perfect boys basketball season.

For only the 14th time in history and the third time this century, a WPIAL boys basketball team won district and state championships while going undefeated.

OLSH (24-0) went wire to wire as the No. 1 team in both the WPIAL and the PIAA. Being the last team standing is all that mattered to the Chargers, and being the top-ranked team every week was not their focus.

“Not something we discussed as the season went on,” Our Lady of the Sacred Heart coach Mike Rodriguez said. “We were always focused on the next game because of the pandemic things that could get shut down quickly. While a tremendous honor to be thought of so highly, we tried not to discuss rankings through the season. We were well aware that anyone can beat anyone on any given evening, and that there were a lot of good, solid teams in the WPIAL and the PIAA.”

In the first game of the year, OLSH beat North Catholic, 80-74, on Dec. 11. The Chargers’ final 23 wins, including the state semifinals and title game last week, were double-digit victories.

The Chargers last loss was in the 2019 PIAA semifinals. Two years later, the Chargers knocked off District 5 champion Portage on Tuesday, 74-50, in the semifinals.

When it looked like the game might be tight in the second half, OLSH hit the gas and cruised into the Class 2A finals.

“Certainly, they enjoyed playing in what we considered to be big, challenging games,” Rodriguez said. “Respecting all teams is certainly something we strive to do, and this certainly impacts our focus.”

Junior Jake DiMichele enjoyed a big game in a big season for the junior. He scored 34 points, and senior Dante Spadafora added 15 points.

On Friday, OLSH played in the program’s second PIAA championship game against a familiar face. District 12 champion Constitution defeated the Chargers, 81-71, in the 2018 state title game.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart led by two after one quarter, widened the lead to nine by halftime and cruised to a 13-point victory, 62-49 over the Generals.

Again, DiMichele led the way with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Spadafora scored 15 points in his final high school basketball game.

It also marked the end of a dominant Spadafora and DiMichele three-year reign.

“So much has been written about their accomplishments. But their leadership, hard work, academic achievements, success on the court and their demeanor off the court cannot be measured,” Rodriguez said. “They have both contributed to elevating the program to new heights and have been successful in bringing their teammates with them. Jake and Dante truly love teammates. They are truly gentlemen on and off the court and are incredibly dedicated to their families. We are so excited about their futures.”

While DiMichele and most of the Chargers are back next season, Rodriguez knows four-year starting point guard Spadafora will be missed.

“Speed, scoring, defense, knowledge of the game, intensity are all the things that quickly come to mind. However, Dante has become the prototypical point guard. His leadership than anything else is what we will all certainly miss.”

While Spadafora and DiMichele earned most of the accolades, there were a lot of players who played key roles in the Chargers’ perfect season who might not have received as much ink.

“Junior Dawson Summers, sophomore Bryson Kirschner and senior Mark Polar brought size, rebounding and scoring to our team along with sound defense and shot blocking,” Rodriguez said. “Sophomores Rocco Spadafora, Brad Vaughn, Jr. and junior Kevin Wilson adding scoring, outstanding defense and depth. Others contributed in so many ways.”

Rodriguez and his staff can now sit back and sift through a season of perfect memories. Immediately after winning state gold, Rodriguez was asked if any memory jumped out from the last four months.

“Believe it or not, getting on the bus to an away game and asking, ‘OK, who is not here?’ before pulling out of the school. Often some incredibly funny responses of names not associated with our team. They always managed to keep things light. But, of course, the most incredible memory was watching our boys celebrate a gold medal state championship win at halfcourt of the Giant Center in Hershey, in front of incredibly supportive families, teachers, classmates and friends. It was an incredible memory that will last us all forever.”

Something that won’t last forever but will carry over to next season is a nice winning streak: The Chargers have won 40 straight games since a January 2020 loss to Aliquippa.

“No, we won’t even discuss it,” Rodriguez said. “I didn’t even know the streak was at 40. Next year: new team, new season.”

2021 Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week:

Week 10 — Upper St. Clair Panthers

Week 9 — Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Week 8 — Ellwood City Wolverines

Week 7 — Sewickley Academy Panthers

Week 6 — Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Week 5 — Gateway Gators

Week 4 — Frazier Commodores

Week 3 — Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Week 2 — Fox Chapel Foxes

Week 1 — Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Tags: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart