Trib HSSN broadcast listings: Week of Feb. 20, 2023

By:

Sunday, February 19, 2023 | 7:31 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Keondre Deshields grabs a rebound over Uniontown’s K’Adrian McLee. Laurel Highlands faces Freeport on Monday night in a first-round Class 4A game.

WPIAL boys and girls basketball playoff teams that haven’t been forced to exit yet will continue along on the path to the Pete this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN continues its exclusive coverage of the District 7 basketball postseason with two more days of first-round action followed by three days of quarterfinals.

We will also have boys and girls basketball playoff coverage from District 6 as well as the 2023 WPIAL Class 2A individual wrestling championships and the 3A sectionals.

HSSN is also your home for PIHL hockey as the regular season winds down and girls high school wrestling.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts with our boys and girls basketball players of the seek and teams of the week podcasts as well as WPIAL basketball section updates.

Monday, Feb. 20

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Blackhawk at Hampton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Elizabeth Forward at Highlands at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Belle Vernon at Quaker Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Only Stream 4A First Round: West Mifflin at Lincoln Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Beaver at South Allegheny at 7 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Freeport at Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Avonworth at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Montour at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A First Round: Burrell at Yough at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A First Round: Keystone Oaks at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Only Stream 3A First Round: Derry at Mohawk at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A First Round: Beaver Falls vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 6 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A First Round: Ellwood City at Deer Lakes at 7 p.m. on Ellwood City TV at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Only Stream 3A First Round: Seton LaSalle at Washington at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – 3A First Round: McGuffey at Steel Valley at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlands Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – 6A First Round: Butler at Peters Township at 8 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Leechburg at West Greene at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball Playoffs – 2A First Round: Homer-Center at Claysburg-Kimmel at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs – 2A First Round: Marion Center at Glendale at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Bishop McCort at South Fayette at 7:10 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Quaker Valley at Chartiers Valley at 9:10 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Feb. 21

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Burgettstown vs. Eden Christian Academy at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Clairton vs. Fort Cherry at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Propel Braddock Hills vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Jeannette at Northgate at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Chartiers-Houston at Shenango at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Nazareth Prep at Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A First Round: Kiski Area vs. Oakland Catholic at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A First Round: Lincoln Park vs. Mars at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A First Round: Hampton vs. Indiana at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A First Round: Plum at South Fayette at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A First Round: Shaler at Penn-Trafford at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A First Round: Penn Hills at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A First Round: Woodland Hills at Armstrong at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A First Round: Latrobe at Trinity at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – 4A First Round: Hopewell at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – 4A First Round: West Mifflin at Beaver at 7 p.m. on WBVPAM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

District 6 Boys Basketball Playoffs – A Quarterfinals: Penns Manor vs. St. Joseph’s at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Wednesday, Feb. 22

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A Quarterfinals: South Fayette vs. Peters Township at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A Quarterfinals: McKeesport vs. Gateway at 8 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A Quarterfinals: Mars vs. Penn Hills at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A Quarterfinals: Fox Chapel vs. North Hills at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – A Quarterfinals: Rochester vs. Imani Christian at 8 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream A Quarterfinals: Neighborhood Academy vs. Geibel Catholic at 8 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream A Quarterfinals: Aquinas Academy at Union at 6 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream A Quarterfinals: Monessen at Carlynton at 7 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Quarterfinals: Waynesburg Central vs. Shady Side Academy at 6 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Quarterfinals: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Avonworth at 6 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Quarterfinals: Keystone Oaks vs. Laurel at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Quarterfinals: Mohawk vs. Neshannock at 8 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Quarterfinals: Brentwood vs. Shenango at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Quarterfinals: Burgettstown vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – 2A Quarterfinals: Chartiers-Houston vs. Freedom at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Quarterfinals: Aliquippa vs. Serra Catholic at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball Playoffs – 2A Quarterfinals: Homer-Center/Claysburg winner vs. United at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

WPIAL Girls Wrestling – Southmoreland at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Feb. 23

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Quarterfinals: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Quarterfinals: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 6A Quarterfinals: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream A Quarterfinals: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs – 3A Quarterfinals: Tyrone at River Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs – 2A Quarterfinals: Homer-Center vs. Southern Huntingdon at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs – 2A Quarterfinals: United at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Bishop Canevin at Deer Lakes at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Seneca Valley at Central Catholic at 9 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Feb. 24

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 6A Quarterfinals: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Quarterfinals: To be determined at TBAon TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A Quarterfinals: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Quarterfinals: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball Playoffs – 3A Quarterfinals: River Valley at Penn Cambria at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Postseason – Class 2A Championships: Preliminaries and Quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

Saturday, Feb. 25

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Postseason – Class 2A Championships: Semifinals at 10 a.m. with Consolation and Championship Finals at 3:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Postseason – Video Stream Class 3A Southern Sectionals: Preliminaries, Quarterfinals and Semifinals at 9:30 a.m. with Consolation and Championship Finals at 3 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio only on WJPA-FM 95.3

District 6 Boys Basketball Playoffs – 2A Quarterfinals: Mount Union/Cambria Heights winner at United at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5