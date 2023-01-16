Trib HSSN broadcast listings: Week of Jan. 16, 2023

By:

Sunday, January 15, 2023 | 8:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Michael Pfeuffer battles Upper St. Clair’s Matthew Gaither for a loose ball during their game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Mt. Lebanon High School.

As we head into the second half of January and district basketball section play, we have plenty of video and audio action from the hardwoods, mats, pools and ice this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has a week full of WPIAL boys and girls section basketball games to go along with more mat action with district scholastic wrestling, a handful of PIHL hockey games and a high school swimming and diving meet.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts with our boys and girls basketball players of the week and hoops teams of the week podcasts as well as WPIAL basketball section updates only here on The Network.

Monday, Jan. 16

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Beaver at Blackhawk at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Franklin Regional at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Greensburg Salem at Freeport at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: South Allegheny at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: West Greene at Mapletown at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Charleroi at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Video Stream: West Shamokin at Clarion-Limestone at 6 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Video Stream: West Shamokin at Clarion-Limestone at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Upper St. Clair at Baldwin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Shaler at Fox Chapel at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Peters Township at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Fort Cherry at Burgettstown at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: McKeesport at Franklin Regional at 7:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Plum at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Uniontown at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Indiana at Freeport at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Neshannock at Mohawk at 7:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Keystone Oaks at 7:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: West Greene at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Franklin Regional at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Lincoln Park at Blackhawk at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Highlands at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Waynesburg Central at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford at 5:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Woodland Hills at Gateway at 7:30 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Purchase Line at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 9 Boys Basketball – St. Mary’s at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Fox Chapel at Norwin at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Erie McDowell at North Catholic at 9:20 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Jan. 18

WPIAL Wrestling – Video Stream: North Catholic at Laurel at 7 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – Video Stream: McGuffey at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – West Allegheny at Trinity at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Wrestling – Gateway at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:45 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Shenango at Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Northern Cambria at West Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – River Valley at Penns Manor at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Thursday, Jan. 19

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: North Catholic at Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: McKeesport at South Fayette at 7:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Shaler at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Freeport at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Hempfield at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – South Park at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Upper St. Clair at Central Catholic at 7:40 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: South Fayette at Armstrong at 9 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming & Diving – Butler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Jan. 20

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Latrobe at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBSAM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Freeport at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Hempfield at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Penn Hills at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Greensburg Salem at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680 and WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Lincoln Park at Beaver at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Washington at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Winchester Thurston at 7:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – United at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Girls Basketball – Marian Center at River Valley at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Saturday, Jan. 21

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Grove City at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com