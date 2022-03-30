Trib HSSN Final Girls Basketball State Rankings for 2021-22
Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 10:29 PM
As it turns out, three twos equal one.
It’s not some new mathematical discovery. It’s the results from the Giant Center in Hershey as three top-ranked and three No. 2-ranked teams ended up winning state gold in the PIAA girls basketball championships last weekend.
The lone WPIAL girls team to win a state crown was one of those No. 2 teams in Class 2A in its second chance at a PIAA title.
Neshannock edged Southern Columbia, 62-56, to capture the school’s first girls basketball state championship.
The other two teams that knocked off the Trib HSSN’s top-ranked team in the PIAA finals were Cardinal O’Hara, which beat Chartiers Valley in the state finals for a second straight season in 5A, and Northumberland Christian, which beat and leap-frogged Kennedy Catholic in Class A.
Plymouth-Whitemarsh finished undefeated to win Class 6A, Archbishop Wood defeated fellow District 12 PCL school Lansdale Catholic to win it all in 4A, and Neumann-Goretti made in a boys-girls sweep of hoops gold this weekend for the Saints in 3A.
The final district championship tally was District 12 with three titles and one each for District 1, District 4 and the WPIAL.
Here is the final top 5 in each of the six classifications for 2021-2022. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (31-0) (1) (1)
2. Mt. Lebanon (27-2) (7) (2)
3. Central Dauphin (23-5) (3) (3)
4. Cedar Cliff (28-2) (3) (4)
5. Easton (27-3) (11) (5)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Cardinal O’Hara (24-5) (12) (2)
2. Chartiers Valley (28-3) (7) (1)
3. Mechanicsburg (24-6) (3) (3)
4. McKeesport (23-6) (7) (4)
5. Hollidaysburg (24-2) (6) (5)
Out: None
Class 4A
1. Archbishop Wood (25-5) (12) (1)
2. Lansdale Catholic (19-8) (12) (2)
3. Villa Maria Academy (24-3) (10) (3)
4. Jim Thorpe (28-2) (11) (4)
5. Dunmore (25-2) (2) (5)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Neumann-Goretti (17-9) (12) (1)
2. Freedom (22-6) (7) (2)
3. North Catholic (22-6) (7) (3)
4. Imhotep Charter (16-10) (12) (4)
5. Forest Hills (21-8) (6) (5)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Neshannock (29-2) (7) (2)
2. Southern Columbia (29-2) (4) (1)
3. Mount Carmel (23-6) (4) (3)
4. Bellwood-Antis (24-7) (6) (4)
5. Homer-Center (25-5) (6) (5)
Out: None
Class A
1. Northumberland Christian (24-3) (4) (2)
2. Kennedy Catholic (25-3) (10) (1)
3. Portage (24-6) (6) (3)
4. Williamsburg (24-7) (6) (4)
5. Christian School of York (26-3) (3) (5)
Out: None
