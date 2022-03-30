Trib HSSN Final Girls Basketball State Rankings for 2021-22

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Neshannock girls basketball team celebrates with the state championship trophy after defeating Southern Columbia in the PIAA Class 2A final March 25 at Giant Center in Hershey.

As it turns out, three twos equal one.

It’s not some new mathematical discovery. It’s the results from the Giant Center in Hershey as three top-ranked and three No. 2-ranked teams ended up winning state gold in the PIAA girls basketball championships last weekend.

The lone WPIAL girls team to win a state crown was one of those No. 2 teams in Class 2A in its second chance at a PIAA title.

Neshannock edged Southern Columbia, 62-56, to capture the school’s first girls basketball state championship.

The other two teams that knocked off the Trib HSSN’s top-ranked team in the PIAA finals were Cardinal O’Hara, which beat Chartiers Valley in the state finals for a second straight season in 5A, and Northumberland Christian, which beat and leap-frogged Kennedy Catholic in Class A.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh finished undefeated to win Class 6A, Archbishop Wood defeated fellow District 12 PCL school Lansdale Catholic to win it all in 4A, and Neumann-Goretti made in a boys-girls sweep of hoops gold this weekend for the Saints in 3A.

The final district championship tally was District 12 with three titles and one each for District 1, District 4 and the WPIAL.

Here is the final top 5 in each of the six classifications for 2021-2022. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (31-0) (1) (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon (27-2) (7) (2)

3. Central Dauphin (23-5) (3) (3)

4. Cedar Cliff (28-2) (3) (4)

5. Easton (27-3) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Cardinal O’Hara (24-5) (12) (2)

2. Chartiers Valley (28-3) (7) (1)

3. Mechanicsburg (24-6) (3) (3)

4. McKeesport (23-6) (7) (4)

5. Hollidaysburg (24-2) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (25-5) (12) (1)

2. Lansdale Catholic (19-8) (12) (2)

3. Villa Maria Academy (24-3) (10) (3)

4. Jim Thorpe (28-2) (11) (4)

5. Dunmore (25-2) (2) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Neumann-Goretti (17-9) (12) (1)

2. Freedom (22-6) (7) (2)

3. North Catholic (22-6) (7) (3)

4. Imhotep Charter (16-10) (12) (4)

5. Forest Hills (21-8) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Neshannock (29-2) (7) (2)

2. Southern Columbia (29-2) (4) (1)

3. Mount Carmel (23-6) (4) (3)

4. Bellwood-Antis (24-7) (6) (4)

5. Homer-Center (25-5) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Northumberland Christian (24-3) (4) (2)

2. Kennedy Catholic (25-3) (10) (1)

3. Portage (24-6) (6) (3)

4. Williamsburg (24-7) (6) (4)

5. Christian School of York (26-3) (3) (5)

Out: None