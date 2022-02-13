Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week for Feb. 13, 2022

Sunday, February 13, 2022 | 5:41 PM

Tribune-Review file Mars coach Dana Petruska, with her son Dave, share a laugh during practice of the annual Cager Classic March 21, 2019, at Highlands High School.

Dana Petruska started her coaching career at Mars in 1986. After the 2005 season, she took over at her alma mater and coached Deer Lakes for nearly a decade before returning to coach the Fightin’ Planets in 2015.

Now she is in elite company after picking up her 500th career victory Monday. She was asked if there are a couple of wins that stand out.

“There are two, obviously,” she said. “Winning the state championship in 2018 is one. Archbishop Wood had won five of the previous seven state titles. We had to be 20-point underdogs. Our leading scorer fouled out with seven minutes to go. To win it the way we did, with a last-second steal and layup that bounced on the rim a few times, was the icing on the cake. My husband always says it was like a script from a bad made-for-TV movie.

“The other was in my second year as coach. We were the 16-seed playing a loaded, eventual state champion Aliquippa team. We were down 16 at half and cut it to one with six minutes to go. We had two possessions to get the lead, but we didn’t and lost by eight. I was so proud of the resolve that team showed.”

This year’s team is showing plenty of moxie as well.

Win No. 499 came Monday in the regular-season home finale as Mars rolled past Kiski Area, 54-36.

“It was senior night and, therefore, emotional,” Petruska said. “Eventually, we were able to settle down and get the job done against a scrappy Kiski team.”

History came the next night when the Fightin’ Planets beat Plum and clinched at least a tie for second place in Section 2-5A.

“That was for my 500th win. The girls were determined to make it happen, and they did,” Petruska said. “We got a little sloppy at the end and made it a little more exciting than it should have been.”

Following the 57-47 win at Plum, Mars traveled to Hampton for a showdown with the playoff-bound Talbots. Mars led by 3 points at halftime, but the game swung the other way in the third quarter when the Talbots outscored the Fightin’ Planets, 19-9.

“Foul trouble,” Petruska said. “Olivia Donnelly was having a really nice game and had to sit the last minute of the second quarter and the final six and a half minutes of the third quarter. We were minus-12 during those minutes. I really think it would have been decided in the last minute if she wasn’t in foul trouble.”

Hampton ended Mars’ three game win streak with a 63-54 triumph.

Petruska has leaned on her starting five, which is made up two seniors, a pair of juniors and a freshman.

“My starters have all contributed mightily,” she said. “Ava Black (senior) is so dependable and solid every night. Kate Pelaia (senior) has had some really good offensive games and always plays good defense. Olivia Donnelly (junior) is good at every aspect of the game. Alexa McDole (junior) has really made great strides since last year and is our second-leading scorer. Our freshman point guard (Vita Vargo) is improving every game and has added some scoring punch.”

Mars now prepares for the WPIAL playoffs for the 26th consecutive season, a run started by Petruska in her first go-around as coach. It will be tough sledding in a strong and deep Class 5A bracket.

“I’d put the coaches in our section right up there in terms of strategy and preparation,” Patruska said. “There are no nights off in our section play. We also played a really tough out-of-section schedule that should have us ready.”

