Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week for Feb. 6, 2022

Sunday, February 6, 2022 | 8:48 PM

Last year, Albert Gallatin reached the WPIAL girls basketball postseason for the first time since 2013.

It was an open tournament with all team invited to participate, but the Colonials earned their spot with a 14-7 record and third-place finish in Section 3-5A.

Now Albert Gallatin, seven years removed from a one-win season, still has a shot at earning a tie for the No. 1 spot in the section.

“With a week of the regular season remaining, we are happy at where we are at this point,” Albert Gallatin first-year coach Craig Hoone said. “We take it game by game and try not to look into the future too far. We are looking forward to the playoffs, but we know we still have plenty of business to handle this week.”

The Colonials have been taking care of business the last few weeks, winning seven consecutive games.

“The keys to our current winning streak are that the girls are coming together and following the game plan and playing as a team,” Hoone said. “They come to every practice ready to work hard and help their teammates get better as well as try to get better themselves. Playing defense and rebounding is definitely a focal point, and the team is really, really focused on getting to the boards. This team is not selfish at all. They just want to win.”

They added two more victories this past week, starting with a 68-57 home section win over Connellsville.

“Beating Connellsville has been a challenge to us this year,” Hoone said. “They play us very tough. They are very well-coached and they are scrappy. We shot the ball better Monday than we did the previous game against Connellsville, but we still had to continue to fight to try and stay ahead of the Falcons.”

Junior Gianna Michaux scored a game-high 28 points and had six assists along with five rebounds. Junior Courtlyn Turner led with 15 rebounds and senior Elizabeth Murtha had 11 boards. Helping Michaux with the scoring was Turner with 15 and freshman Grayce Panos with 10 points.

The next night, the Colonials picked up a convincing section road win, 68-31 at Uniontown.

“Anytime you play and win a section game, as a coach, you are very happy, especially on the road,” Hoone said. “We just need to focus and get ready for our next game. That’s been what we have been saying all season. We still have another game against Uniontown at home.”

Michaux and Turner had 21 and 20 points while freshman Mya Glisan added 12 points.

While Michaux led the way in scoring in both wins last week, Hoone loves the offensive balance this Colonials team has.

“Our team is full of contributors,” he said. “Every player that steps on the floor contributes in some way. Even the players on the bench contribute by supporting their teammates during the game and working hard at practice. I think we are scoring well because we push the tempo and share the ball. Our guards push the ball down the floor and look for the best shot or pass. Our team really attacks the boards, which allows us a lot of extra shots.”

Albert Gallatin will need a lot of rebounds and plenty of points Monday if it is to improve on its 8-2 section mark and 13-3 overall record. The Colonials visit Class 5A No. 2 Trinity, a team that beat them by 14 points last month.

“Monday is a big game for us,” Hoone said. “If we win that game and are able to beat Uniontown Thursday, we would clinch second place alone in our section. In order to beat them, we have to take care of the ball and try to control the tempo. Of course, making lots of shots never hurts. We will be ready and we are excited.”

