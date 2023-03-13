Trib HSSN girls basketball team of the week for March 12, 2023

Sunday, March 12, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Lauren Marton blocks the shot of Shaler’s Mackenie Barr during WPIAL Class 5A first round action Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Penn-Trafford High School.

Nine days earlier, the Penn-Trafford girls basketball team had to win to keep their season alive, and they did, beating Hampton in the WPIAL seventh-place consolation game.

On Saturday in the opening round of the PIAA basketball playoffs, again the Warriors had to win to survive and advance, and they did it again in one of the surprise results from opening weekend on the Road to Hershey.

Penn-Trafford used a big second quarter to upset District 3 champion Greencastle-Antrim, 40-39, in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.

“It was a great atmosphere there. It was sold out with a standing-room only crowd,” Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas said. “I told our kids: Embrace it and don’t fear it and it was a tough game but a nice ride home.”

The Blue Devils entered the contest as one of the favorites in 5A with a record of 23-2, and they jumped out to a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

However, the tide began to change in the second quarter as Penn-Trafford outscored Greencastle-Antrim, 19-7, to take a five-point halftime lead.

“They made some tough shots in the first quarter, so we told the kids, ‘Keep defending like you’re defending,’ ” Giannikas said. “In the second quarter, we shot it really well, and we kept defending and made then earn everything they had. It kind of took the crowd out of it because they were really into it in the first quarter.”

Even though the Warriors scored only 14 points in the second half, they were able to hold on and win thanks to a strong defensive effort.

“We knew they had three or four good scorers, and we tried to focus on them,” Giannikas said. “Our perimeter defense is pretty good. We just wanted to make sure they didn’t go off. Once we settled down after the first quarter, we felt pretty good about ourselves.”

Back from an injury, senior Lilly Palladino led Penn-Trafford with 12 points, and sophomore Lauren Marton added 11 points.

Giannikas pointed out the play of junior guard Olivia Pepple, who he believes is having one of the best seasons in the WPIAL.

“She did a great job handling the ball,” he said. “They really focused on her quite a bit, but she still made big plays for us and handled the pressure and set her teammates up.”

The Warriors are a young team with only two seniors and one junior, so this experience should be great for P-T in the future.

However, the immediate future for a Penn-Trafford team that is 18-9 and and reached the district quarterfinals is a third battle with section foe McKeesport.

The Tigers swept the regular-season series from the Warriors, winning at Penn-Trafford by 24 points in mid-January and winning at home in early February by 15 points.

“McKeesport has tough kids. They find ways to win,” Giannikas said. “They have a couple good shooters on the perimeter, they have a nice inside game with athletic kids inside and they know how to win as well. They were here last year and reached the state semifinals. It will be a big challenge, but we’re looking forward to giving it our best shot.”

