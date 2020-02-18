Trib HSSN individual wrestling rankings for Feb. 18, 2020

By:

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 | 4:12 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review McGuffey’s Rocco Ferraro wrestles South Park’s Anthony Weil at 145 pounds Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in the WPIAL wrestling championship at Canon-McMillan High School.

Class AAA

106: 1. Mac Church, fr., Waynesburg (36-4); 2. Jacob Houpt, so., Canon-McMillan (26-12); 3.Briar Priest, so., Hempfield (29-3); 4. Vincent Kilkeary, fr., Latrobe (21-5); 5. Ty Watters, so., West Allegheny (11-0).

113: 1. Carter Dibert, jr. Franklin Regional (31-2); 2. Ethan Berginc, jr. Hempfield (26-4); 3. Nico Taddy, fr., West Allegheny (29-5); 4. Mason Prinkey, jr., Connellsville (26-5); 5. Vince Citrano, so., Plum (21-1).

120: 1. Dylan Chappell, jr., Seneca Valley (39-4); 2. Nathan Roth, fr. Latrobe (28-3); 3. Dylan Coy, so., North Allegheny (26-6); 4. Evan Whiteside, sr., Gateway (25-6); 5. Costa Moore, jr., Canon-McMillan (23-10).

126: 1. Kurtis Phipps, sr., Norwin (30-0); 2. Rocco Welsh, fr., Waynesburg (31-6); 3. Finn Solomon, so., Franklin Regional (24-5); 4. Dylan Evans, fr. Chartiers Valley (28-5); 5. Jacob Gardner, sr., Canon-McMillan (28-11).

132: 1. Gabe Willochell, sr., Latrobe (27-0); 2. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, jr., Seneca Valley (32-3); 3. Cole Homet, so., Waynesburg (32-12); 4. Garrett Thompson, jr., Franklin Regional (19-7); 5. Jimmy Baxter, sr., Canon-McMillan (34-12).

138: 1. Sam Hillegas, sr., North Hills (29-1); 2. Wyatt Henson, jr., Waynesburg (39-4); 3. Chanz Shearer, jr., Seneca Valley (30-6); 4. John Altieri, jr., Norwin (32-9); 5. Max Stedeford, jr., North Allegheny (31-6).

145: 1. Ty Linsenbigler, jr., Hempfield (32-2); 2. Jared Keslar, so., Connellsville (25-6); 3. Mason Spears, sr., Franklin Regional (29-7); 4. Jackson Gray, sr., Mt. Lebanon (29-5); 5. Nathan Lukez, sr., Pine-Richland (28-3).

152: 1. Cole Spencer, jr., Pine-Richland (31-0); 2. Daniel Yetsick, sr., Ambridge (28-3); 3. Sammy Starr, jr., Kiski Area (23-4); 4. Drew Vlasnik, sr., Seneca Valley (28-7); 5. Chase Krantiz, so., Norwin (20-7).

160: 1. Jack Blumer, sr., Kiski Area (30-1); 2. Luca Augustine, jr., Waynesburg (35-7); 3. Brendan Finnerty, sr., Thomas Jefferson (35-4); 4. Casper Hinkle, sr., Connellsville (22-9); 5. Guy DeLeonardis, sr., Knoch (18-0).

170: 1. Mac Stout, so., Mt. Lebanon (33-2); 2. Tyler Kocak, sr., Hampton (30-4); 3. Nick Delp, sr., Kiski Area (26-3); 4. Eli Brinsky, sr., South Fayette (29-3); 5. Cooper Baxter, so., Butler (27-5).

182: 1. Gerrit Nijenhuis, sr., Canon-McMillan (36-0); 2. Donovan McMillon, jr., Peters Township (32-2); 3. Justin Hart, jr., Hampton (31-2); 4. Dakoda Rodgers, sr., Connellsville (23-6); 5. Jared Curcio, sr., Kiski Area (24-7).

195: 1. Luke Stout, sr., Mt. Lebanon (32-0); 2. Luke Montgomery, sr., Bethel Park (23-3); 3. Brayden Roscosky, jr., Kiski Area (28-4); 4. Justin Cramer, sr., Hempfield (23-8); 5. Trent Patrick, sr., Greensburg Salem (9-4).

220: 1. John Meyers, sr., Greensburg Salem (24-0); 2. Dillon Ferretti, sr., Hempfield (30-6); 3. Eddie Farrell, sr., Fox Chapel (27-5); 4. Cole Weightman, so., Belle Vernon (22-1); 5. Cole Whitmer, sr., Trinity (26-6).

285: 1. Isaiah Vance, jr., Hempfield (31-1); 2. Billy McChesney, so., Greensburg Salem (23-2); 3. Ben Grafton, sr., North Allegheny (31-4); 4. Quentin Franklin, sr., South Fayette (23-2); 5. Eli Reese, jr., Knoch (21-4).

Class AA

106: 1. Chase Brandebura, fr., Carlynton (31-4); 2. Colin Bartley, fr., Laurel (29-7); 3. Shane Ilgenfritz, sr., Burgettstown (32-12); 4. Niko Ferra, fr., Burrell (31-18); 5. Josh Harbert, fr., Ligonier Valley (25-8).

113: 1. Joey Fischer, jr., South Park (37-2); 2. Luke Geibig, so., Mt. Pleasant (32-11); 3. Julian Moore, fr., Fort Cherry (31-3); 4. Bryce Rodriguez, so., Carlynton (28-11); 5. Matthew Schultheis, fr., Freedom (23-16).

120: 1. Ryan Michaels, sr., Elizabeth Forward (38-2); 2. Kyle McCollum, so., Beth-Center (27-10); 3. Nick Salerno, so., Burrell (30-12); 4. Ambrose Boni, so., Central Valley (20-6); 5. Joey Sentipal, fr., Burgettstown (37-10).

126: 1. Ty Cymmerman, jr., Derry (33-4); 2. Damian George, sr., Mt. Pleasant (30-8); 3. Dylan Bruce, so., Elizabeth Forward (15-3); 4. Tyler Fisher, so., Beth-Center (19-12); 5. Evan Henry, jr., Highlands (15-16).

132: 1. Ian Oswalt, jr., Burrell (39-5); 2. Jrake Burford, so., Highlands (29-6); 3. Tyler Berish, fr., Beth-Center (30-8); 4. Nate Yagle, jr., McGuffey (34-14); 5. Ryan Harbert, so., Ligonier Valley (25-6).

138: 1. Kenny Duschek, jr., Freedom (34-5); 2. Eddie Huehn, sr., Carlynton (17-6); 3. Todd Fisher, sr., Beth-Center (34-10); 4. Noah Gnibus, so., Mt. Pleasant (28-12); Noah Weston, so., Bentworth (31-12).

145: 1. Rocco Ferraro, jr., McGuffey (36-3); 2. Anthony Weil, sr., South Park (33-10); 3. Noah Hunnell, sr., Elizabeth Forward (28-12); 4. Trevor Pettit, so., Beth-Center (31-11). 5. Alex Obeldobel, sr., Hopewell (30-11).

152: 1. AJ Corrado, jr., Burrell (39-6); 2. Conner Redinger, jr., Quaker Valley (34-7); 3. Shane Kemper, jr., Burgettstown (32-8); 4. Austin McBeth, sr., Southmoreland (22-9); 5. Joe Boughton, so., Avonworth (25-10).

160: 1. Thayne Lawrence, sr., Frazier (17-0); 2. Ethan Barr, jr., McGuffey (40-5); 3. Oleg Melnyk, jr., Carlynton (27-5); 4. Brock White, so., Highlands (27-8); 5. Patrick Brewer, sr., Mt. Pleasant (27-15)..

170: 1. Trent Schultheis, jr., Freedom (33-3); 2. Glenn Christner, jr., Yough (26-6); 3. D.J. Slovich, so., Burgettstown (28-14); 4. Austin Pantaleo, sr., Quaker Valley (12-9); 5.Owen Petrisek, sr., Bentworth (27-11).

182: 1. Austin Walley, sr., Ellwood City (37-1); 2. Patrick Cutchember, so., Quaker Valley (34-8); 3. Ricky Feroce, sr., Burrell (31-13); 4. Collin Milko, jr., Carlynton (29-13); 5. Nick Whittington, sr., Keystone Oaks (37-7).

195: 1. Garrett Boone, sr., McGuffey (30-9); 2. Ethan Cain, sr., Elizabeth Forward (33-7); 3. Bret Huffman, sr., Southmoreland (22-5); 4. Alex Kuzma, so., Central Valley (21-12); 5. Garret Suica, jr., Burgettstown (8-10).

220: 1. Donovan Cutchember, sr., Quaker Valley (26-5); 2. Mikey Scherer, sr., Burrell (30-8); 3. Jake Barbabella, jr., Avonworth (30-7); 4. Robbie West, jr., Fort Cherry (34-6); 5. Jeremiah Saunders, jr., Highlands (22-16).

285: 1. Mitch Miles, jr., Laurel (32-0); 2. Riley Kemper, sr., Burgettstown (37-2); 3. Cameron Carter-Green, so., Washington (26-10); 4, Nick Murphy, so., Elizabeth Forward (33-8); 5. Jeremiah Nelson, jr., Highlands (27-9).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .