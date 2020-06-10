Trib HSSN June Madness quarterfinal results for Tuesday, June 9

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 | 12:03 PM

The HSSN June Madness results are in from Tuesday, June 9 in the quarterfinals of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

The five-sport master continues to advance in the Best of the Century girls bracket as Amani Johnson of East Allegheny defeated Tabitha Bemis of Quaker Valley in a close contest throughout.

Johnson earned 56% of the votes.

It was the second triumph for Johnson over a Quaker Valley alum after knocking off Annie Houghton in the first round. The vote total was the third highest since the first round in the girls’ bracket and the third closest girls contest since the Round 1.

Johnson now advances to the Final Four in the girls’ bracket. The Best of the Century semifinals are set to begin Tuesday, June 16.

HSSN’s June Madness now features one matchup every weekday alternating between the boys and girls the rest of the way. The next quarterfinals matchup in the boys bracket is Wednesday. Voting ends for Tyler Boyd vs. Pat McAfee on at 9 a.m. Thursday.

