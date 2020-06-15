Trib HSSN June Madness quarterfinals: Rachel Martindale, North Allegheny vs. Nikki Doria, South Park

Monday, June 15, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review file North Allegheny’s Rachel Martindale vs. South Park’s Nikki Doria

Over the course of the next few weeks, June Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls, of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, June Madness will have one matchup with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday and running through 9 a.m. Tuesday, you can vote on the HSSN twitter page on the two athletes featured in this quarterfinals matchup.

Check the HSSN website at noon Tuesday for the matchup’s final results.

Here is the contest for the girls; Round 3, Day 8:

Rachel Martindale vs. Nikki Doria is another north against south battle between stars of both the hardwood and diamond as the 2019 female athlete of the year goes up against the 2009 female athlete of the year.

Rachel Martindale — North Allegheny Class of 2019

(Basketball, softball)

• Defeated Hunter Robinson of Avonworth in the second round, 54-46%.

• Defeated Alison Riske of Peters Township in the first round, 70-30%.

• 2019 Trib HSSN female athlete of the year.

• 2019 Trib HSSN girls basketball Class 6A player of the year.

• Martindale scored 1,373 points, including 267 3-pointers, 270 assists and 205 steals in her scholastic basketball career.

• First-team all-state basketball honors in her junior and senior seasons.

• In her four years on the hardwood, North Allegheny was 105-11 with two WPIAL championships and one PIAA runner-up finish.

• She averaged more than 14 points per game in basketball and hit .480 in softball after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in the district basketball finals her junior year.

• Martindale is playing college basketball at Akron.

Nikki Doria — South Park Class of 2009

(Soccer, basketball, softball)

• Defeated Breehana Jacobs of Laurel Highlands in the second round, 76-24%.

• Defeated Natalie Bower of Latrobe in the first round, 60-40%.

• 2009 Pittsburgh Tribune Review female athlete of the year.

• Started all four years on the South Park soccer, basketball and softball teams.

• Doria helped the Eagles soar to the WPIAL championship game in all three of her sports in her junior year in 2007-08 as South Park won gold in soccer and hoops and settled for silver in softball.

• Scored 30 goals her senior year to lead South Park to the 2008 WPIAL Class AA championship and a PIAA runner-up finish after a 3-1 loss to Montoursville.

• She scored the only goal in the 2008 WPIAL girls soccer championship match, a 1-0 victory over Springdale.

• She scored 102 goals in her high school career, helping South Park win three district crowns.

• Doria averaged more than 18 points per game in helping the Eagles basketball team reach the WPIAL semifinals and qualify for the state playoffs her senior year.

• In the spring of 2009, Doria was the leadoff batter for South Park and hit .420 and registered the school’s third highest fielding percentage in a decade and a half with a .942 percentage with her stellar play at second base.

• Doria played college soccer at Cal (Pa.).

