Trib HSSN May Madness: Breehana Jacobs, Laurel Highlands vs. Nikki Doria, South Park

Thursday, May 28, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Breehana Jacobs vs. South Park’s Nikki Doria

Over the course of the next month and a half, May Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys and girls bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and running through 9 a.m. Friday, vote on the HSSN twitter page on the two athletes featured in this second-round matchup.

Check the HSSN website at noon Friday for the matchup’s final results.

Here is the contest for the girls. Round 2, Day 4:

Breehana Jacobs vs. Nikki Doria is a matchup of one athlete who dominated the track against an athlete who shined bright on the pitch, the hardwood and the diamond.

Breehana Jacobs — Laurel Highlands Class of 2007

(Track and field)

• Defeated Makenna Marisa of Peters Township in the first round, 59-41%.

• 2007 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review female athlete of the year.

• Captured eight WPIAL and six PIAA gold medals in sprinting events.

• Won six WPIAL championships in the 100 meters and 200 meters.

• Is in the top three best times and distance in WPIAL track history in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and long jump.

• Holds the WPIAL record in the 400 meters with a time of 53.58 and the PIAA record in the 100 meters with a time of 11.64.

• In her senior year, Jacobs became the first sprinter in WPIAL championship history to sweep gold in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. She then repeated that feat two weeks later at the PIAA championships.

• Placed third in the 2007 USA Junior Nationals and qualified for the Pan-Am Junior team.

• Inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2018.

• Was a member of the track and field team in college at South Carolina.

Nikki Doria — South Park Class of 2009

(Soccer, basketball, softball)

• Defeated Natalie Bower of Latrobe in the first round, 60-40%.

• 2009 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review female athlete of the year.

• Started all four years on the South Park soccer, basketball and softball teams.

• Helped the Eagles soar to the WPIAL championship game in all three of her sports in her junior year in 2007-08 as South Park won gold in soccer and hoops and settled for silver in softball.

• Scored 30 goals her senior year to lead South Park to the 2008 WPIAL Class AA championship and a PIAA runner-up finish after a 3-1 loss to Montoursville.

• Scored the only goal in the 2008 WPIAL girls soccer championship match, a 1-0 victory over Springdale.

• Scored 102 goals in her high school career, helping South Park win three district crowns.

• Averaged over 18 points per game in helping the Eagles basketball team reach the WPIAL semifinals and qualify for the state playoffs her senior year.

• In the spring of 2009, Doria was the leadoff batter for South Park and hit .420 and registered the school’s third-highest fielding percentage in a decade and a half with a .942 percentage with her stellar play at second base.

• Doria played college soccer Cal (Pa.).

Breehana Jacobs

