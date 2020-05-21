Trib HSSN May Madness: Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Hopewell vs. Allyn Laughlin, Center

Hopewell’s Shatori Walker-Kimbrough vs. Center’s Allyn Laughlin

Over the course of the next month and a half, May Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys and girls bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and running through 9 a.m. Friday, you can vote on the HSSN twitter page on the two athletes featured in this first-round matchup.

Check the HSSN website at noon Friday for the matchup’s final results.

Here is the contest for the girls. Round 1, Day 15:

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough vs. Allyn Laughlin is a matchup of two of the top female athletes from Beaver County to compete in the WPIAL over last 20 years.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough — Hopewell Class of 2013

(Basketball, volleyball, track and field)

• 2011-12 and 2012-13 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review female athlete of the year.

• 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13 MSA Sports Network female athlete of the year.

• 2013 Gatorade Pennsylvania basketball player of the year.

• Finished her basketball career with 2,427 points, 13th on the all-time WPIAL scoring list.

• As a junior, she led Hopewell to a 25-3 record and a WPIAL Class AAA championship. In the title game, she scored 35 points in a 50-34 win over South Park.

• Is the all-time leading scorer at Hopewell after averaging 28.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game her senior season.

• Was first team all-state in volleyball three years and led Hopewell to the WPIAL championship in 2012.

• Captured gold in the WPIAL long jump in 2012 and ‘13 and won the district triple jump in 2013. Her long jump distance of 19 feet, 3½ inches was fourth-best in WPIAL history and her triple jump of 38-1 was 20th best.

• Played college basketball at Maryland and has played in the WNBA for Washington and was traded to New York last month.

Allyn Laughlin — Center Class of 2006

(Track and field, soccer)

• 2006 Gatorade Pennsylvania girls track and field athlete of the year.

• 2004, 2005 and 2006 WPIAL Class AA shot put champion.

• 2005 and 2006 WPIAL Class AA discus champion.

• 2005 and 2006 PIAA Class AA shot put champion.

• Her shot put toss of 48-10 at a meet her senior year was the second-longest throw ever by a district female athlete.

• Won the 2006 National Scholastic Indoor championship in New York with a toss of 47-8.

• Laughlin helped Center win the 2003 WPIAL Class AA team track and field championships as a freshman.

• Goalie on the Center girls soccer team that reached the WPIAL semifinals once and the quarterfinals twice.

• Was on the track and field team at Florida State.

