Trib HSSN to unveil 2021-22 WPIAL basketball playoff pairings tonight

Monday, February 14, 2022 | 5:01 AM

Tonight on the TribLive High School Sports Network, 167 high school basketball teams will see their path to the WPIAL championships.

Trib HSSN has exclusive coverage of the WPIAL’s postseason tournament brackets reveal.

The 86 boys teams and 81 girls teams will learn their opening-round opponents on the WPIAL Basketball Playoff Pairings Show, presented by Slippery Rock University, at 5 p.m. Monday on Trib HSSN.

Click here to watch the broadcast.

Host Don Rebel and Tribune-Review sports writer Chris Harlan unveil the brackets for each classification and preview opening-round matchups.

Also, check out the complete brackets once they are revealed on Trib HSSN.

Trib HSSN is the broadcast home of the WPIAL boys and girls playoffs. Check out Trib HSSN throughout the postseason for live video and audio coverage, as well as game stories, recaps, photos and more.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

