Trib HSSN girls basketball team of the week for Jan. 10, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 | 7:41 PM

Tribune-Review Trinity’s Alyssa Clutter drives past Moon’s Sophia Mancini during their game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Moon Area High School.

After enjoying one of the best seasons in program history, a lot of question marks surrounded Trinity girls basketball during the summer.

Several talented players graduated from a Hillers team that finished 21-2 and lost to Chartiers Valley in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game.

In July, head coach Kathy McConnell-Miller was leaving to take over the college program at Gulf Coast State in Panama City, Fla.

McConnell-Miller, however, had a change of heart a month later and returned to Trinity.

Now, a lot of those questions have positive answers.

“Alyssa Clutter and Eden Williamson are our only returning starters from a year ago,” McConnell-Miller said. “They have been instrumental in acclimating our underclassmen to the style and level of intensity with which we love to play. In the offseason, they spent so much time together working as a team and building strong team chemistry. It’s has been exciting to see that develop with every game.”

Trinity has won eight of their first nine games and are 4-0 in Section 3-5A after two victories last week.

On Monday with first place at stake, the Hillers jumped out to a 22-17 lead at halftime over visiting Thomas Jefferson before pulling away with a 16-4 edge in the third quarter.

“We prepare for every game the same way,” McConnell-Miller said. “When you have such a talented point guard like Gracie Fairman, you know it’s going to be competitive. Our goal was to control the tempo, and I thought we were much more effective at that in the second half. We are most effective when we defend and have balanced scoring.”

The Hillers defeated the Jaguars, 59-36.

On Friday, Trinity hosted Ringgold, which had won four of five. The game was never close though as the Hillers cruised to an 89-19 victory.

“I love the balance we have on our team,” McConnell-Miller said. “We share the ball, make the extra pass and take care of each other on the floor.”

Williamson had a big week to lead the Hillers on the score sheet. She scored 23 against TJ and 20 more in the win over Ringgold. She and Clutter played a big role in the team’s success from a year ago.

“Eden Williamson has been so efficient for us all season,” McConnell-Miller said. “She put in so much work in the offseason, and it shows. She is shooting 49% from the 3-point line. She is tough to guard because of her versatility on the offensive end. Alyssa Clutter hasn’t missed a beat. She continues to surprise me with her work ethic and commitment to being the best she can be. She has been a leader on and off the floor.”

McConnell-Miller is quick to point out those two aren’t the only players who have stepped up this season.

“Maddy Roberts has made an immediate impact on our team. She is a major part of playing a style of basketball that the Hillers love to play. Ruby Morgan allows us to stretch defenses with her 3-point accuracy. Macie Justice has improved with every game. She gives us another offensive weapon. We love what our bench brings.”

Only time will tell if this year’s team has what it takes to go a step further than the Hillers did in 2021. For now, they are all enjoying the ride.

“This team is fun to watch. When you don’t care who gets the credit, you have something special.”

