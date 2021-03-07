TribLive High School Sports Network broadcasts: Week of March 8, 2021

By:

Sunday, March 7, 2021 | 7:17 PM

Woodland Hills’ Peyton Pinkney scores over Latrobe’s Anna Rafferty last month. Latrobe and Woodland Hills reached the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals, to be played Monday.

The Madness is winding down with plenty of gold at the end of the rainbow as HSSN prepares for champions to be crowned in the district and state this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

As we have for the first two rounds, we have exclusive video coverage of every WPIAL boys and girls high school high school basketball playoff game with quarterfinals, semifinals and eight basketball championship games along with postseason boys and girls hoops from District 6 and District 9.

HSSN’s coverage of postseason individual wrestling concludes this week with the PIAA Class AAA and Class AA individual wrestling championships from Hershey.

We also have video from the WPIAL competitive spirit championships as well as three more Rebel Yell podcasts with a focus on the WPIAL basketball playoffs here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, March 8

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 4A Quarterfinals — Video/Audio Stream: South Park at Belle Vernon at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 4A Quarterfinals — Video/Audio Stream: North Catholic at Quaker Valley at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 4A Quarterfinals — Video/Audio Stream: Deer Lakes at Lincoln Park at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 4A Quarterfinals — Video/Audio Stream: Central Valley at Montour at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 3A Quarterfinals — Video/Audio Stream: Seton LaSalle at South Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 3A Quarterfinals — Video Stream: Laurel at Aliquippa at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 3A Quarterfinals — Video and Audio Stream: Beaver Falls at Neshannock at 6 p.m. with video on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 3A Quarterfinals — Video Stream: Ellwood City at Shady Side Academy at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 5A Quarterfinals — Video/Audio Stream: Fox Chapel at Trinity at 6 p.m. with video on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 5A Quarterfinals — Video/Audio Stream: Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 5A Quarterfinals — Video/Audio Stream: McKeesport at Chartiers Valley at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WEDO-AM 810

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 5A Quarterfinals — Video/Audio Stream: Latrobe at Hampton at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class A Quarterfinals — Video Stream: Avella at Rochester at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class A Quarterfinals — Video Stream: Clairton at Aquinas Academy at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class A Quarterfinals — Video/Audio Stream: Bishop Canevin at West Greene at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class A Quarterfinals — Video Stream: Union at Eden Christian Academy at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, March 9

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL quarterfinals recap and semifinals preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 6A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Butler at Upper St. Clair at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 6A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Union at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Leechburg at Rochester at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 4A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Knoch at Beaver at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WISR-AM 680 and on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 4A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Southmoreland at Quaker Valley at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 2A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Sewickley

Academy at Neshannock at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 2A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Winchester

Thurston at Serra Catholic at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, March 10

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 5A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Mars at Chartiers Valley at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 5A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Laurel Highlands at New Castle at 6 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1and on Hurricane Media at TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 2A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Jeannette at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 6 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 2A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Sto-Rox vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 6A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 6A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Norwin at Upper St. Clair at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 3A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Laurel at North Catholic at 6 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 2A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Beaver Falls at Mohawk at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, March 11

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 4A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: North Catholic/Quaker Valley winner vs. South Park/Belle Vernon winner at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 4A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Central Valley/Montour winner vs. Deer Lakes/Lincoln Park winner at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 3A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Laurel/Aliquippa winner vs. Seton LaSalle/South Allegheny winner at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 3A Semifinals — Video or Audio Stream: Ellwood City/Shady Side Academy winner vs. Beaver Falls/Neshannock winner at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 5A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Woodland Hills/Thomas Jefferson vs. Fox Chapel/Trinity at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 5A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Latrobe/Hampton winner vs. McKesport/Chartiers Valley winner at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Clairton/Aquinas Academy winner vs. Avella/Rochester winner at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class A Semifinals — Video/Audio Stream: Union/Eden Christian Academy winner vs. Bishop Canevin/West Greene winner at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, March 12

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL semifinals recap and championship previews on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 6A Championship Game — Video or Audio Stream: To Be Determined at 8 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class A Championship Game — Video or Audio Stream: To Be Determined at 8 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 4A Championship Game — Video or Audio Stream: To Be Determined at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 2A Championship Game — Video or Audio Stream: To Be Determined at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AA Quarterfinals and Semifinals for 106 to 138 pounds at 8 a.m. and for 145 to 285 pounds at 12 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AA Consolation and Championship Finals for 106 to 138 pounds at 4 p.m. and for 145 to 285 pounds at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

Saturday, March 13

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 5A Championship Game — Video or Audio Stream: To Be Determined at 8 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 2A Championship Game — Video or Audio Stream: To Be Determined at 8 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 6A Championship Game — Video or Audio Stream: To Be Determined at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 3A Championship Game — Video or Audio Stream: To Be Determined at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AAA Quarterfinals and Semifinals for 106 to 138 pounds at 8 a.m. and for 145 to 285 pounds at 12 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AAA Consolation and Championship Finals for 106 to 138 pounds at 4 p.m. and for 145 to 285 pounds at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Competitive Spirit Championships — Video/Audio Stream at 10 a.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com