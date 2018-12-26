Unbeaten Norwin girls basketball still working on fine-tuning for section play

By: William Whalen

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 | 4:36 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review, Norwin Lady Knights' Emily Brozeski drives toward the net as Pine Richland's Alaina Kalin (35) defends on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 in a game against Pine Richland at Norwin High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review, Norwin’s Jayla Wehner grabs the ball on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, against Pine-Richland at Norwin High School. Previous Next

Norwin girls basketball coach Brian Brozeski called his Knights to the gym Christmas Eve morning not because his team was struggling. The Knights have a perfect record.

The purpose of the practice was to get back to basics and prepare for what promises to be a thrilling second half to the season.

“There’s always things that you can better at it, fundamental things,” Brozeski said. “The faster we can become more collaborative as a team, the better we’ll be.”

On the surface, Norwin (6-0, 3-0), has collaborated well out of the gate. With two good wins over quality opponents Altoona and Penn Hills in the North Allegheny tip-off tournament, The Knights looked like the top-five team everyone on the outside thought they were. Norwin passed the eye test.

Then came the 63-61 nail-biter against Class 4A No. 2 Blackhawk. The Knights picked up the dramatic overtime win on a layup by Emily Brozeski. Perhaps the most valuable lesson to come out of the win was the coach got an early peek into what his team is made of.

“You got to find out who is able to help out right now, who can step up and play and those who aren’t necessarily ready yet for the varsity,” Brian Brozeski said.

The Knights heaved a collective sigh coming out of the Blackhawk game and went straight to battle in their new section. Norwin opened Section 1-6A play by beating Pine-Richland at home and North Hills on the road before returning home to down then-No. 5 Seneca Valley.

“We’ve gotten off to a really great start so far,” senior guard Jessica Kolesar said. “We knew going into the season that it wasn’t going to be easy.

“We also know that we have to finish even better. We can’t get comfortable.”

Kolesar is one of three seniors who were part of Norwin’s 2016 WPIAL Class AAAA championship team as freshmen. She said she feels a sense of duty to keep the winning tradition going.

“That’s something that we try to get across to everyone,” Kolesar said. “Being a senior now and seeing the transition and how fast it went and now we’re the leaders of the team, and we’re the ones that have to set the example.”

Kolesar ranks second in scoring with 10.8 points per game. The Knights are led by junior forward Olivia Gribble with 13.6. Senior forward Brozeski rounds out the top three scorers with 9.2 points per game.

“I still think it’s early to tell, but one of the parts that I like about this team is how well they play together,” Coach Brozeski said.

Norwin will put a bow on 2018 at the Penn-Trafford holiday tournament and will face McKeesport (3-3) on Thursday followed by Ringgold (1-5) on Friday to close the year.

Once the Penn-Trafford event ends, the stage will be set for a heavy-weight clash between the Knights and No. 1-ranked North Allegheny when section play resumes Jan. 4.

“North Allegheny is not just on of the top teams in the WPIAL but in the state,” Brozeski said.

There’s plenty of history between the two schools. Norwin’s last WPIAL title came in a 63-57 win over the Tigers.

“It’s a rivalry,” Kolesar said. “It’s always a good game and something to look forward to.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

Tags: Norwin