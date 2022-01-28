Valley boys basketball team learning how to win

Thursday, January 27, 2022 | 8:10 PM

Valley's Ben Aftanas brings the ball up court against Burrell on Dec. 18. Valley coach John Stone watches from the bench against Burrell on Dec. 18. Valley's Ben Aftanas battles for a loose ball against Burrell on Dec. 18.

The Valley boys basketball program is struggling through another difficult season.

But Ben Aftanas has been a shining light through the gloom.

The senior guard is averaging 16 points for the Vikings, 1-16 on the season after a 65-60 nonsection loss to equally struggling Greensburg Salem (2-14) on Wednesday night.

“It’s been tough,” Aftanas said about the season. “I think we’ve fought through it very well. We’re playing hard every game with a never-give-up mentality.”

The only Valley victory is a 59-50 win over Steel Valley in Section 3-3A play earlier this month.

The Vikings are being guided by first-year coach John Stone, hired late in the offseason.

“We started late, too,” Aftanas said. “Coach Stone was hired in September, so we were already behind the eight ball. Overall, we fighting hard and doing the best we can.”

Stone had kind words for Aftanas.

“He’s a silent leader,” Stone said. “He just goes out and does his job and does everything he’s asked to do. Vocally, he tries to be there with everybody. It’s hard with me being a vocal coach as to being a vocal leader because I don’t give much room. But he’s out there leading by example.”

While Aftanas is giving a lot to the cause, Stone doesn’t hesitate to ask for more.

“Am I tough on him more than others? Yes,” Stone said. “Because I expect more out of him, and he contributes very well. He gives me everything. He keeps his head up and tries to do everything the right way. He has been a delight to coach.”

Winning seemed to come easy over the first 50 seasons of Valley basketball, but Stone is trying to emphasize that steps have to be taken to attain success.

“To learn to win is to learn how to win,” said the coach, also the technology teacher at Central Catholic High School. “You’ve got to learn how to play before you learn how to win, and we’re learning to play right now. I really feel (winning) is going to come in a big bunch. Maybe not this year. You see little steps, big strides and defensive skills.”

Stone also noted the improvement of forward B.J. Harvey, who didn’t play much earlier but is now averaging close to 20 points and is becoming a rebounding presence.

“It’s nice to see the growth,” Stone said. “I feel like I’m not coaching, I’m teaching these kids what basketball looks like and what it will look like in the future.”

What’s next for Aftanas?

He’s a major contributor to the Valley baseball team that went 13-8 last season, defeating Mohawk in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs before losing to Avonworth in the quarterfinal round.

Aftanas hopes to continue playing baseball at a Western Pennsylvania college this fall.

