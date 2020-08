Western PA Bruins players continue to gather basketball offers

By:

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 | 7:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Emma Theodorsson drives to the basket against Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm during their game on Jan. 9, 2020, at Moon Area High School.

An extended “dead” period in NCAA recruiting during the covid-19 shutdown did not stand in the way of the Western PA Bruins girls AAU basketball program.

The Bruins continue to be a prime target for Division I college coaches who know where to take their scholarship offers.

Those offers have been coming in at a torrid pace.

Since mid-July, several Bruins who double as WPIAL standouts have received numerous opportunities to play at the D-I level.

Here are the players and their most recent offers:

• Ashleigh Connor (Jr., Mt. Lebanon) — Cleveland State, Oakland.

• Kaili Doctor (So., Pine-Richland) — Marshall.

• Eve Fiala (So., Indiana) — Minnesota.

• Dacia Lewandowski (So., North Catholic) — Marshall, Toledo.

• Aislin Malcolm (Jr., Chartiers Valley) — Boston College, Richmond.

• Reilly Sunday (Jr., Moon) — Massachusetts, Florida International, Cleveland State, Holy Cross.

• Emma Theodorsson (Jr., Moon) — Cleveland State, American, North Dakota, Navy, Lafayette, North Florida, Wofford, Western Michigan.

• Journey Thompson (Jr., Peters Township) — Cleveland State, Oakland, Stony Brook, Florida International, Wofford, Massachusetts.

• Jasmine Timmerson (So., North Allegheny) — Akron, Minnesota.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

