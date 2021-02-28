Westmoreland basketball playoff capsules: Games for Monday, March 1, 2021
Sunday, February 28, 2021 | 2:46 PM
Boys
Preliminary round
Class 4A
20-Southmoreland (2-16) at 13-Derry (5-6)
6 p.m. Monday
Coaches: Frank Muccino, Southmoreland; Tom Esposito, Derry
Winner plays: At 4-Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m. Thursday
About Southmoreland: The youthful Scotties debated going to the playoffs but decided late to head to the open tournament. They were supposed to play Derry earlier this month, but the game was postponed.
About Derry: A recent team shutdown kept the Trojans inactive for several days but they are back looking for their first playoff win in program history. Senior Ryan Bushey is an underrated guard for his size, but he had a 41-point game.
21-Hopewell (1-14) at 12-Mt. Pleasant (8-8)
6 p.m. Monday
Coaches: Drew Falletta, Hopewell; TJ Kravits, Mt. Pleasant
Winner plays: At 5-North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m. Thursday
About Hopewell: The Vikings finished near the bottom of Section 2. They started 0-11 before a win over Beaver.
About Mt. Pleasant: With four wins in five games, Mt. Pleasant has momentum as it returns to the postseason. Several seniors provide experience, including Nate Kubasky, Jacob Bungard and Jonas King. The Vikings have size, which can create matchup issues.
18-Yough (3-12) at 15-Knoch (6-9)
6 p.m. Monday
Coaches: Jim Nesser, Yough; Alan Bauman, Knoch
Winner plays: At 2-Lincoln Park (14-5), 6 p.m. Thursday
About Yough: Back in the postseason for the first time since 2015-16, the Cougars have stayed close with a lot of teams but have not been able to finish. They are averaging 57.2 points and allowing 63.6. Senior Gamal Marballie, freshman Terek Crosby and junior Christian Park all can score.
About Knoch: The Knights ended a two-game slide with a win over Derry to move into third in Section 1. The Knights are led by guard Ryan Lang, who averages 22 a game. They finished 19-4 last year and lost to New Castle in the quarterfinals.
Class 3A
17-Ligonier Valley (4-10) at 16-Brownsville (4-9)
6 p.m. Monday
Coaches: Tim Gustin, Ligonier Valley; Stewart Davis, Brownsville
Winner plays: At 1-South Allegheny (14-4), 6 p.m. Thursday
About Ligonier Valley: The Rams returned to the WPIAL this season, leaving District 6 to rejoin District 7 after 40 years away. This is their first WPIAL playoff appearance since 1945. Junior guard Matthew Marinchak has three 30-plus-point games, including 36 against East Allegheny.
About Brownsville: With just two late-season section wins, Brownsville was looking up in the Section 4 standings. The Eagles scored just 18 against Washington and lost 52-48 to Class 4A Southmoreland.
Girls
Preliminary round
Class 5A
20-Greensburg Salem (8-11) at 13-Albert Gallatin (13-6)
6 p.m. Monday
Coaches: Rick Klimchock, Greensburg Salem; Elle Hildebrand, Albert Gallatin
Winner plays: At 4-Thomas Jefferson (11-8), 6 p.m. Thursday
About Greensburg Salem: New to Class 5A this year, the Golden Lions have had ups and downs in a season that started late. They upset Penn Hills on the road and nearly beat Gateway, but struggled to score in other games. Junior Abby Mankins averages 15 points.
About Albert Gallatin: Senior guard Bryn Bezjak leads the Colonials with a 17-point average. The Colonials play in a strong Section 3 that has top seed Trinity at the top. AG lost to Southmoreland and Latrobe.
21-Franklin Regional (5-9) at 12-Armstrong (9-5)
6 p.m. Monday
Coaches: Anthony Kobus, Franklin Regional; Kirk Lorigan, Armstrong
Winner plays: At 5-Woodland Hills (11-5), 6 p.m. Thursday
About Franklin Regional: Two late-season wins, against 6A Hempfield and Kiski Area, give the Panthers some momentum heading to the playoffs. Maria Brush and Sarah Penrod are solid backcourt leaders.
About Armstrong: Defense-first Armstrong allows just 37 points a game. The River Hawks are 4-0 against Westmoreland teams, defeating Kiski Area twice, along with Jeannette and Ligonier Valley.
