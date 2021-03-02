Westmoreland basketball playoff capsules: Games for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

By:

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | 1:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Paige Morningstar pressures Penn-Trafford’s Maura Suman during their game on Jan. 25, 2021, at Penn-Trafford High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Kellie McConnell (left) pressures Penn-Trafford’s Allie Prady during their game on Jan. 25, 2021, at Penn-Trafford High School. Previous Next

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s WPIAL basketball playoff games involving Westmoreland County teams:

Girls

First round

Class 6A

9-Baldwin (8-7) at 8-Penn-Trafford (10-6)

6 p.m. Wednesday

Coaches: Jamal Woodson, Baldwin; John Giannikas, Penn-Trafford

Winner plays: At 1-North Allegheny (19-1), noon Saturday

About Baldwin: After a rash of early-season postponements, the Highlanders settled in and seem to be playing their best of late, winning three straight and four of five, and they only lost by six to Mt. Lebanon.

About Penn-Trafford: A pair of losses to Butler, and a 23-point output against Oakland Catholic tend to stand out on the schedule, but the streaky-shooting Warriors do have a win over No. 3 Norwin. Watch senior guard Allie Prady.

14-Hempfield (4-8) at 6-Butler (9-8)

6 p.m. Wednesday

Coaches: Tom Brush, Hempfield; Mark Maier, Butler

Winner plays: Winner of 14-North Hills (3-14) at 3-Norwin (11-4), noon Saturday

About Hempfield: A two-year playoff absence is a thing of the past as Hempfield returns to the tournament. The guard-laden Spartans, although competitive in several games, have not won two in a row all season.

About Butler: The Golden Tornado won two of their last three games entering the postseason, and have experience playing Westmoreland teams. They beat No. 8 Penn-Trafford twice, and lost to Franklin Regional, a team that defeated Hempfield.

14-North Hills (3-14) at 3-Norwin (11-4)

6 p.m. Wednesday

Coaches: Jim Dudas, North Hills; Brian Brozeski, Norwin

Winner plays: Winner of 11-Hempfield (4-8) at 6-Butler (9-8), noon Saturday

About North Hills: The Indians have not played a game since Feb. 11 because of postponements and shutdowns. They finished 0-11 in Section 1 and lost to Norwin, 53-18.

About Norwin: The Knights, who have made the WPIAL playoffs 20 straight times, enter the tournament with two straight losses but to very good teams in No. 1 North Allegheny and 5A No. 2 Chartiers Valley. Norwin is 5A No. 1 Trinity’s only loss. The North Allegheny loss ended a 23-game home winning streak.

Boys

First round

Class 5A

12-Franklin Regional (8-7) at 5-Mars (14-3)

6 p.m. Wednesday

Coaches: Steve Scorpion, Franklin Regional; Rob Camody, Mars

Winner plays: Winner of 13-Trinity (9-8) at 4-Highlands (13-5), noon Saturday

About Franklin Regional: The Panthers opened the postseason with a 49-43 victory over Armstrong as Kadyn Hannah (16 points), Caden Smith (13) and Luke Kimmich (10) all scored in double figures. They have not won two in a row since Jan. 22.

About Mars: The Planets won 10 in a row before late-season losses to Highlands (65-52) and Pine-Richland (80-53). They defeated 6A Hempfield, 75-71. The Fightin’ Planets beat Franklin Regional in the 5A title game in 2018, 55-44.

10-Latrobe (7-6) at 7-Thomas Jefferson (18-4)

6 p.m. Wednesday

Coaches: Brad Wetzel, Latrobe; Dom DeCicco, Thomas Jefferson

Winner plays: Winner of 15-Plum (9-5) at 2-New Castle (16-2), noon Saturday

About Latrobe: The Wildcats, who missed the playoffs last year for the first time since 2011-12, have won three straight and four of five heading into the bracket. A team with a flair for the dramatic, the Wildcats have won three games in the final seconds, led by the Sickenberger brothers, Ryan and Chase.

About Thomas Jefferson: The Jaguars are one of the lucky few to have played the maximum 22 regular-season games. They are on a three-game winning streak. They have wins over Belle Vernon and Mt. Lebanon, and lost by two to Laurel Highlands.

Class 2A

12-Burgettstown (8-11) at 5-Jeannette (13-4)

6 p.m. Wednesday

Coaches: Tim Murray, Burgettstown; Adrian Batts, Jeannette

Winner plays: Winner of 13-Winchester Thurston (8-4) at 4-Springdale (12-7), noon Saturday

About Burgettstown: Jackson LaRocka scored 27 points and James Leuice added 16 to power the Blue Devils past Riverview, 59-53, in the preliminary round. Burgettstown tied for fourth in Section 2.

About Jeannette: The Jayhawks take a five-game winning streak into the tournament. Their losses are to Greensburg Central Catholic, Seton LaSalle, Springdale and Winchester Thurston; the latter two will play and then face the winner of this game.

2-Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3) at 18-Serra Catholic (4-11)

6 p.m. Wednesday

Coaches: A.J. Corso, Serra Catholic; Christian Hyland, Greensburg Central Catholic

Winner plays: Winner of 10-Sewickley Academy (9-7) at 7-Carlynton (12-4), noon Saturday

About Serra Catholic: The Eagles cruised past Carmichaels, 72-55, in the preliminary round as Brendan Cooley had 24 points and 12 rebounds. Serra, which is allowing 66.9 points, lost both Section 3 games to Greensburg Central, 72-57 and 72-50. The Eagles are hosting because their gym is slightly larger than GCC’s.

About Greensburg Central Catholic: The Centurions did not lose a game at home all season, but they have to travel in the first round because their gym does not meet WPIAL capacity requirements. GCC could advance and see Sewickley Academy again. The Panthers beat the Centurions, 49-42, in the last regular-season game.

9-Monessen (9-7) at 8-Shenango (14-7)

6 p.m. Wednesday

Coaches: Dan Bosnic, Monessen; Bob McQuiston, Shenango

Winner plays: At winner of 17-California (5-5) at 1-Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-0), noon Saturday

About Monessen: A perennial playoff team, Bosnic’s Greyhounds are in the WPIAL tournament for the 40th straight year. A recent covid shutdown halted activity for more than a week, but the team played four games in five days upon its return.

About Shenango: Winners of six of its last seven, Shenango has a quality win over Sewickley Academy, and only lost by three to Springdale. The Wildcats beat Jeannette in the quarterfinals last year.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Baldwin, Butler, Hempfield, Latrobe, Monessen, North Hills, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Shenango, Thomas Jefferson