Westmoreland County basketball playoff preview capsule: Game of Feb. 25, 2020
Monday, February 24, 2020 | 8:01 PM
Today’s game
Boys
Class 3A
Semifinals
No. 1 Ligonier Valley (22-2) vs. No. 5 Penns Valley (15-8)
7:30 p.m. at Hollidaysburg
Winner plays: No. 2 Westmont Hilltop or No. 3 Richland 7:30 p.m. Friday in championship at Mt. Aloysius College, Cresson
Coaches: John Berger, Ligonier Valley; Terrence Glunt, Penns Valley
Points scored/allowed: Ligonier Valley 73.8 ppg/54.1; Penns Valley 50.9/46.7
Players to watch: Matthew Marinchak, Ligonier Valley (So., G); Logan Snyder, Penns Valley (Sr., G)
About Ligonier Valley: After winning their third straight Heritage Conference title, the Rams powered past Cambria Heights in the District 6 quarterfinals 59-50 as the Marinchak brothers again shined. Michael Marinchak, a senior guard and the school’s second all-time leading scorer, had 22 points, and Matthew added 16, including 11 in the fourth quarter. The Rams stayed sharp despite playing without United transfer Kyle Silk (17 ppg), who has to sit out the district postseason because of PIAA transfer rules. Watch 6-3 junior forward Isaac Neidbalson as a playmaker around the rim for the Rams. Ligonier Valley clinched its third consecutive PIAA playoff spot.
About Penns Valley: The Rams have not had a losing season in 25 years but have not won a district title since 2010. Glunt has amassed 248 wins and also has 258 wins as the school’s cross country coach. Speaking of running, that is what the Rams will try to do with Ligonier Valley, which plays at a fast pace. Then again, slowing teams down has helped Penns Valley allow fewer than 50 points per game. Penns Valley has size, led by Snyder, a bruiser listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. Sophomore Zach Braucht (6-3, 185) and junior Aidan Brinker (6-2, 180) also are key players.
