Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Hempfield’s Brooke McCoy

By:

Monday, January 9, 2023 | 11:17 AM

Submitted Hempfield senior Brooke McCoy

Hempfield girls basketball got off to a solid start to the season, going 6-3 heading into the new year.

The next hurdle to clear for Hempfield, which is looking for its first winning season since 2016-17, will be section play, which was set to begin Jan. 2.

“We’re getting chemistry built together, and each game we’re getting better,” senior guard/forward Brooke McCoy said. “I think this group’s a really good group, so I’m excited to see what we can do.”

McCoy is part of a young squad this year, being one of just three Spartans seniors.

Hempfield’s leading scorer on the court also leads by example in other ways.

“I try to encourage the younger people and keep them calm on the court,” McCoy said. “I just try to have the vibes be as positive as possible.”

McCoy had an especially notable start to the season, with a 17-point performance against Connellsville, and a 22-point game against Franklin Regional at the Fayette County Tournament.

Against the Panthers, McCoy had six 3-pointers, an impressive total.

Some may call McCoy a shooter, but she’s not completely comfortable with that label.

“I don’t think I was born a shooter, but I think from the years of AAU and Hempfield, I think that’s really helped form that skill,” McCoy said.

McCoy will attend Grove City to play basketball and is thinking about majoring in something education related, possibly elementary education.

With her season reaching a crucial stretch, McCoy took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with basketball?

I started playing when I was about 4 years old. I actually started in the backyard with my four brothers and dad.

How would you describe your start to the year personally?

I thought my personal start was pretty solid. I think lately, I need to get a little more consistent with my shooting. Honestly, I’ve been really impressed with Sarah Podkul. She’s done a really great job, and I hope she keeps it up. I think it’s gone pretty well.

What’s your biggest strength?

I’ve really been trying to be a good leader for this team and making that my first priority. I try to make sure that’s my No. 1 focus. I kind of let all the other stuff come to me.

Is there an area where you could improve?

Staying consistent, I’d say. Probably fouling underneath the rim and in the paint. I feel like I struggle with that a little bit.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

Probably that I have six siblings, which is quite a lot. The pros are that you always have someone to hang out with. You’re never really bored. A con is that my brother can get kind of annoying.

