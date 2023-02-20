Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Yough’s Mikalah Chewning

Monday, February 20, 2023

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Yough senior Mikalah Chewning

Coming into this season, the Yough girls basketball team hadn’t made the playoffs in 13 years.

That streak never hit 14.

This season, the Cougars finished 10-11 and earned a preliminary-round matchup with Beaver Falls in the WPIAL Class 3A bracket.

The fact they earned a spot in the tournament is something senior Mikalah Chewning does not take for granted.

“We all worked our butts off and gave our all,” Chewning said. “Even when we lost, we never gave up.”

Yough won 10 games combined from 2013-20.

The program’s resurgence this season gave Chewning confidence heading into the playoffs.

“I think that this team can go as far as we want with the mindset we have been having,” Chewning said.

One reason for Yough’s success this year has been their balanced scoring approach.

Chewning is one of two seniors on the Cougars roster, the other being Laney Gerdich, coach Mike Gerdich’s daughter.

Chewning embraced her leadership role this season while helping the future of the program.

“It feels unreal and so exciting that I was able to contribute and help us (make the) playoffs,” Chewning said. “The leadership role I take on my team is that I try and encourage everyone and build everyone up.”

No matter what happens, Chewning always will cherish her time with the program.

“I hope that the same girls that are on the team now continue playing when I’m gone because they are all so talented and have so much potential,” she said.

Chewning is also a sprinter and long jumper on the track team, something she started in seventh grade.

Chewning is considering attending WCCC to continue playing basketball on a two-year scholarship.

While her senior season is winding down, Chewning took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with basketball?

I started playing basketball in sixth grade for my church basketball league at the Monessen Civic Center. I continued until I was allowed to play school basketball in seventh grade for my school. I’ve been playing ever since.

What are the advantages to having balance in scoring?

The advantages we have not having to rely on one girl to score shows that we are all very unselfish. We all love sharing the ball and having everyone that steps on the court having the ability to score. I think it helps us a lot, and we all are so encouraging. When someone is having a really good game, we make sure to tell them that they are doing so well.

What’s your biggest strength?

My biggest strength in my personal game I feel is my speed and quickness. Also, my long arms, because they help me block and be able to swipe the ball quickly from my opponents.

Is there an area where you want to improve?

One thing I really would like to improve on is my confidence. I think if I can just be more confident and not scared to try new things in game, I think I would have a lot better games.

Does being a sprinter help you at all on the court?

The sprinting speed helps me on the court and gives me the advantage to be agile and quick on my feet and being able to do ball control and use the speed at the same time.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

One thing that people may not know is that I’m a very emotional person.

Tags: Yough