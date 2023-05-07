Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: P-T’s Dylan Grabowski and Franklin Regional’s Gwen Shilling

Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 4:41 PM

Submitted by Dylan Grabowski and Gwen Shilling Penn-Trafford’s Dylan Grabowski is a member of the 2023 baseball team; and Franklin Regional senior Gwen Shilling.

Dylan Grabowski

School: Penn-Trafford

Sport: Baseball

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: He played a key role in a Section 1-5A doubleheader sweep against Gateway on Thursday. Grabowski pitched six innings and allowed one run in a 10-2 victory in Game 1. He allowed four hits and struck out nine, and he also hit a double and drove in two runs. In the Warriors’ 9-1 win in Game 2, he singled, tripled and drove in two runs.

What a day you had against Gateway. What did it mean?

It was pretty good. It was big for us because we clinched a berth in the WPIAL playoffs, and we still have a chance at winning the section. We needed that win, and now we can get ready for Franklin Regional.

What are the team goals and your own goals this season?

The goal for the team was to qualify for the playoffs, win the section, win the WPIAL, qualify for states and hopefully win a state title. My goal was just to help the team win any way I could.

What was your most memorable game in high school?

It has to be the WPIAL first-round playoff win against Hampton at West Mifflin. I hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh inning and then I closed the game in the bottom of the inning. We won 2-1, and I pitched the entire game.

What are your plans for college?

I plan on playing at Patrick and Henry Community College in Martinsville, Va. They have a good baseball program, play a lot of good teams and I hope I can develop my game better there. Patrick and Henry plays in a Division II National Junior College Athletic Association.

When did you start playing baseball, and what do you remember?

I was probably 5 or 6, and I remember playing coach pitch. If you couldn’t hit, they put the ball on a tee for you.

Who got you started playing baseball?

My dad (Fran) started me playing the game. He played for Penn Hills in high school but did not pay in college.

What’s your go-to snack when you are home?

I probably grab a Churro MET-Rx bar.

Where do you and your teammates head to after a game or practice for a snack?

Texas Roadhouse. We do the bun challenge. There will be eight or nine of us, and the most baskets of buns we’ve eaten are 23.

What is your favorite meal that your mom makes?

I like her spaghetti and meatballs.

What is your favorite vacation spot that Travel Ball has taken you to?

Atlanta. We’ve played in some neat tournaments there.

Where would be your dream vacation?

My family has talked about going to the Bahamas.

Do you have a dream car?

I’d love to get a Ferrari.

What’s the last movie you’ve watched?

“The Sandlot.” I love that movie.

What type of music do you like?

I like rap music. I listen to Polo G.

If you could have lunch or dinner with anyone, who would it be and what would you talk about?

It would be Andrew McCutchen, and we’d talk about baseball and the teams he’s played with.

Who is your favorite athlete?

Andrew McCutchen. I was so glad that he came back to the Pirates.

What Pittsburgh sports team is your favorite?

I’m a big Steelers fan. I love watching football. I thought they had a great draft. I really like the Darnell Washington pick.

Gwen Shilling

School: Franklin Regional

Sport: Lacrosse

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Shilling scored five goals in a 12-9 win over Oakland Catholic, then the Grove City commit added a pair of goals in an 8-6 win over Norwin. Shilling, who has 115 goals for her career, also had six ground balls and two caused turnovers in the pair of wins.

“Our younger players look to her for guidance and leadership on offense,” Franklin Regional coach Regan McComb said.

How much of an objective was it for you to score 100 career goals?

I would say that scoring 100 career goals was more of an accomplishment for me rather than an objective. I put focus on playing my best for the team.

Baseball and softball teams rarely play in the rain and cold, but lacrosse plays in any weather. What does that say about lacrosse players?

We don’t necessarily get the choice to play in those conditions, so it’s just something we have to get used to, since we play turf. Turf isn’t affected by the weather, unlike the grass and dirt on a baseball or softball field.

How do you deal with being face-guarded?

Being face-guarded is definitely very frustrating, but the biggest thing that I try to do is not let it bother me and still play to the best of my ability since it’s just part of the game.

How much have you worked on distributing the ball and playing strong defense?

I have worked on feeding the ball a lot this season to make myself a more dynamic player. I have also been practicing my re-defend, to slow the ball before it gets down to our defenseman.

What is your team’s best attribute?

Our depth. Over the past few years, we have improved on our skill very much, making everyone an important asset to the team.

Would you change any rules in lacrosse?

Yes, I would make girls lacrosse more physical. I think checking should be more lenient. If this changed, we might have to wear more equipment, but I think it would be fun to play a more aggressive version of the game.

Your twin brother plays hockey and golf at FR. Have you tried either sport?

Yes, I am a four-year letterman on the girls golf team at FR, and I also played hockey with my brother until freshman year when I was on the JV team.

Do you still have your favorite childhood toy?

My mom saved pretty much everything, so I have most of my toys from when I was a kid.

What is your can’t-miss TV show?

“Friends.” I have watched the whole series many times, and it never gets old.

Do you cry at movies?

Yes, I usually shed some tears during a sad movie.

What makes you happy?

My family and faith. My favorite thing is to do is spend time with my family. I have two older sisters and a twin brother. My faith is very important to me, so I am excited to go to a Christian college (Grove City) next year.

Are you going to any concerts this year?

Yes, my family and I love country music, so we will be going to see Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Kenny Chesney and a few other country artists as well.

Have you ever met a famous person?

Yes, I have met Mario Lemieux. My dad played goalie in Mario Lemieux’s fantasy hockey camp with his brothers a few years ago, so I met him a few times during that camp. I also met Arnold Palmer six weeks before he passed away.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Brownies and ice cream.

What is the top thing on you bucket list?

The top thing on my bucket list right now is to play lacrosse in college, so I am very excited to play at Grove City next year.

