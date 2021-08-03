Westmoreland High School Notebook: Inaugural Cunningham memorial tournament a success

Monday, August 2, 2021 | 8:01 PM

Organizer Tim Carney called the inaugural Tre Cunningham Memorial Basketball Tournament “a huge success.”

The tournament, sponsored by the Jeannette Educational Foundation, featured eight high school boys teams competing over two days last weekend in honor of Cunningham, the late Jeannette multi-sport standout who was killed last July in a motorcycle accident.

Money raised from the event will go toward a scholarship in Cunningham’s name that will be presented to a Jeannette student. Funds also will help the foundation grow.

“We were able to create a great weekend to honor Tre’s memory,” Carney said. “I’ve already heard from many of the coaches, players and sponsors that want to be a part of it next year.

“I want to thank Steve, Tracy and the Cunningham family, as well as friends, volunteers, sponsors, donors, and participating schools for their help making the tournament a success. We are looking forward to Year 2.”

Penn-Trafford won the championship and Warriors guard Noah Wright won the Most Valuable Player award after scoring 21 points in the final against Deer Lakes.

Net gains

The Boys Junior Volleyball National Tournament in Kansas City last month had local representation.

Four area players suited up and played well for the A-10 Club team, which is coached by Jake Stone.

The players are Troy Horvath (Norwin), Jackson Genicola (Norwin), Owen Kelley (Hempfield), and Chaz Ewer (Hempfield).

Recruiting

Jeannette senior Keith Rockmore will play his college basketball at Bluefield State (W.Va.). Rockmore, a lefty shooting guard, will compete against teams in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.

• Brianna Zajicek, a rising senior at Norwin, is beginning to see an uptick in college interest. About a week after receiving a scholarship offer from Alderson Broaddus, Zajicek was offered by West Virginia Wesleyan. Both are Division II programs.

Known for her on-the-ball defensive play with her Western PA Bruins AAU team, Zajicek will be one of the top returning starters at Norwin.

• Franklin Regional senior football player Garrett Deller, a running back and linebacker, was offered an opportunity to play at Carnegie Mellon.

• Penn State Fayette has interest in Greensburg Central Catholic senior basketball standout Brevan Williams.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Hempfield, Jeannette, Norwin, Penn-Trafford