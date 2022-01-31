Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Norwin’s Brianna Zajicek

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Brianna Zajicek brings the ball upcourt during a game against North Allegheny on Jan. 3.

Norwin’s girls basketball team is 10-4 overall, 6-1 in section play, heading into the back half of the season.

While they are at the top of the standings, it was not exactly an easy path there for the Knights.

They were expecting junior Savannah Schenck back after an ACL injury sidelined her all of last season, but she re-aggravated the injury in the second scrimmage this year.

“She’s, obviously, a huge part of the team,” said senior point guard Brianna Zajicek. “But other girls have stepped up and tried to fill her position.”

Zajicek, who has been a big scorer for the Knights, has had to make a tough transition this year.

She moved to a brand new position for the third year in a row, going from a post player as a sophomore to a wing player as a junior to point guard as a senior.

“It’s been hard for me,” Zajicek said about the move. “I know (coach Brian Brozeski) moved me to point because I’m one of the quicker ones we have, and I have a good passing ability.”

No. 4 Norwin has been able to compete with top teams this season, including a close 46-43 loss against No. 1 North Allegheny on Jan. 3.

“That’s one of the games that we come out stronger because we do want to beat them the most,” Zajicek said. “You always want to beat the best team.”

Zajicek has committed to Alderson Broaddus to play basketball and plans to major in psychology. After college, she plans to go to law school with the intention of becoming a lawyer.

At the midway point in the season, Zajicek took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started playing basketball?

I started when I was really little, in first or second grade. I think it was mostly the group of girls in my neighborhood who played. I always hung out with them, so we all just played together.

How would you say the season is going so far?

I think it’s going really well for us. We rely a lot on our defensive abilities. I think running out in transition is good. We have a lot of girls that contribute, so it’s not just the starting five that score. We have a lot of girls that come off the bench and give us good minutes, too.

What are expectations like for the rest of the season?

I think my goals for the team would be to keep growing together and getting used to playing with each other. I know this year I got moved to point guard, which I’ve never played before. So just adjusting in those kinds of roles and seeing where we can benefit the team and not just ourselves and learning how to play together. I think our goals would be to make it as far as we can (in) the postseason, and, obviously, beat NA when we play them (Jan. 27).

What is your biggest strength?

I would say my biggest strength would be my athletic ability. I’ve always been taller, but I’ve also always had a guard skillset. I can guard the point guard or the forward because I can guard a one through five. I think my quick hands and my ability to see the floor and make the extra pass rather than looking for my own shot really helps.

Is there an area where you could improve?

I think I can improve on my ballhandling and my ability to handle pressure. I know against NA when (Jasmine Timmerson) pressed me in the fourth quarter I struggled with that, so I know that I need to get better with ballhandling and staying low while dribbling and trying to advance the ball up the floor better.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I’m one of the younger ones. My birthday’s Aug. 4, 2004. I could be a junior, if my parents would have held me back.