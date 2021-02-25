What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 25, 2021: Latrobe, Woodland Hills girls to battle for section supremacy

Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 12:04 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Lexi Weatherton scores against Franklin Regional on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Murrysville.

Whether or not they receive a section plaque from the WPIAL because all the section games weren’t played, the section crown is scheduled to be decided in Section 4-5A girls basketball on Thursday.

Woodland Hills (11-4) is 10-1 in section play and will finally conclude its section schedule when it visits Latrobe (11-2), which checks in at 8-1 in the section.

The Wolverines have won four straight, including a 56-43 home win over Latrobe. Since that loss, the Wildcats have won back-to-back games.

If these two were to play a third game this season, it would be in the WPIAL 5A championship game after the district steering committee seeded them on opposite ends of the bracket.

Woodland Hills is the No. 5 seed and Latrobe No. 6 in the upcoming WPIAL playoffs.

Tango of twos

A big nonsection showdown Thursday pits brother against brother-in-law.

Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair is also a battle of No. 2 seeds. The Colts are second in the upcoming 5A playoffs behind Trinity while the Panthers are second in Class 6A behind North Allegheny.

CV head coach Tim McConnell lost to his sister, Kathy McConnell Miller of Trinity, on Jan. 23, 49-42. That loss ended the Colts’ state record 64-game win streak.

Now McConnell gets a shot at Pete Serio’s USC team that has won 12 of 13 games.

Serio’s wife, Suzie McConnell-Serio, is a Panthers assistant coach.

Junior Aislin Malcolm leads Chartiers Valley, averaging over 18 points per game, while sophomore Kate Robbins averages 15 points per game to lead Upper St. Clair.

It is finally over

We’ve talked about the Quaker Valley boys basketball finishing kick to this unique season with eight games in 10 days.

That string concludes Thursday when the Quakers visit Central Valley.

The eight games included two contests with Section 2-4A first place Lincoln Park, one with Montour, which is tied for first with the Leopards, two games with fourth-place Central Valley and a nonsection game against 6A Mt. Lebanon.

Thus far, Quaker Valley is 5-2.

Six days ago, the Quakers crushed the Warriors at home, 62-33. Markus Frank led QV with 23 points.