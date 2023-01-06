What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 6, 2023: New Castle, Butler to meet for section lead

By:

Thursday, January 5, 2023 | 5:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Braylon Littlejohn scores past Pine-Richland’s Josh Gimbel last season.

They are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the WPIAL’s highest boys basketball classification, just like they were 30 years ago.

On Friday, top-ranked New Castle (1-0, 9-0) will host Butler (1-0, 9-1) for at least an early share of first place in Section 1-6A.

While this is an early season showdown, the clash between the Red Hurricane and Golden Tornado in the 1993 WPIAL 4A championship game caused quite a storm.

New Castle won the first of its 11 district crowns in the last 30 years when it beat northern rival Butler at Pitt’s Fitzgerald Fieldhouse, 67-50.

The ’Canes were led by Marco Thomas and Rick Steele, two players who transferred to New Castle from Texas.

Mark Jula, then coach of the Golden Tornado, claimed the two were recruited to play for the Red Hurricane.

New Castle is No. 1 in Class 6A in both team scoring and team defense while Butler is second in scoring and sixth in points allowed.

Big games a plenty

Feb. 8, 2019 — that’s the last time the Our Lady of Sacred Heart boys basketball team lost a section game, falling to Sewickley Academy, 71-66.

Nearly four years later, the Chargers will look to improve to 3-0 and hold on to first place in Section 2-3A on Friday when they host Steel Valley.

The Ironmen are 2-1 in the section and have won three straight games and four of their last six contests after starting the season 0-4.

OLSH knows a little something about dominant players having graduated Dante Spadafora and Adam DiMichele over the last two years, but the Chargers will have to deal with one of the district’s best in Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine.

The senior is averaging nearly 34 points per game.

Other key early season games include these battles for at least a share of first place:

• Upper St. Clair (1-0, 6-5) at Norwin (1-0, 7-2) in Section 2-6A

•Trinity (1-0, 6-4) at Bethel Park (1-0, 6-3) in Section 1-5A

• Woodland Hills (1-0, 8-2) at Shaler (1-0, 9-2) in Section 2-5A

• Kiski Area (1-0, 5-6) at Franklin Regional (1-0, 7-3) in Section 3-5A

• North Hills (1-0, 7-2) at Moon (1-0, 5-3) in Section 4-5A

• Indiana (1-0, 5-5) at Hampton (1-0, 8-2) in Section 1-4A

• Uniontown (1-0, 10-1) at Belle Vernon (1-0, 5-4) in Section 3-4A

• West Mifflin (1-0, 4-4) at Quaker Valley (1-0, 5-2) in Section 4-4A

• Neshannock (3-0, 6-3) at Riverside (1-0, 3-7) in Section 1-3A

• Shenango (1-0, 5-2) at Northgate (1-0, 8-2) in Section 1-2A

• Monessen (1-0, 8-1) at Jefferson-Morgan (1-0, 7-4) in Section 2-A

Small school success

This is the first Fray-day of the 2023 boys basketball season with plenty of games to choose from up and down the six classifications. However, if you like offense, there is a Class A matchup just for you.

The first and third scoring offenses in the district’s smallest classification collide when Neighborhood Academy visits Aquinas Academy.

Not only do these teams pour in the points with the Bulldogs averaging 68 points a game and the Crusaders over 76 points per game, they also win — a lot.

Both teams are 1-0 in the section. Aquinas Academy is a perfect 10-0 overall and Neighborhood Academy is 8-1 with its lone loss coming at the hands of top-ranked Imani Christian on Wednesday.

While Neighborhood Academy has a 1-2 scoring punch of John Wilkins and Shamar Simpson, Aquinas Academy is led by senior Vinny Cugini and his 44 points-per-game average.