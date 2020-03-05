WPIAL accepts apology, reduces suspension for Mars’ Michael Carmody

Thursday, March 5, 2020 | 10:45 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Michael Carmody grabs a rebound next to Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher during the third quarter of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

The WPIAL accepted senior Michael Carmody’s apology and reduced his suspension to one game, Mars athletic director Scott Heinauer said Thursday.

Carmody was initially suspended two games for unsportsmanlike actions in the WPIAL Class 5A basketball championship last weekend. He attended an appeal hearing Wednesday in Green Tree, and the WPIAL board notified Mars on Thursday that the suspension was reduced.

“The board, in the letter they sent to us, felt it was a sincere apology,” Heinauer said. “Michael regrets what happened and I think the board saw that.”

Carmodyaverages 19 points and 19.5 rebounds per game. He must sit out Friday night’s PIAA playoff opener against Elizabethtown (19-9), the seventh-place team from District 3.

If Mars (19-6) wins, Carmody can return Tuesday for a matchup with either Penn Wood of District 1 or Archbishop Ryan of District 12.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Notre Dame football recruit was called for an intentional foul in the third quarter Friday after hitting Laurel Highlands freshman Rodney Gallagher with an elbow. After the game, Carmody also confronted an official and kicked a basketball toward Laurel Highlands players as they celebrated at midcourt.

Mars lost 52-51.

The Planets had missed a last-second layup, and Carmody wanted the official to call a foul.

“The 10 seconds you see on video is not him at all,” Heinauer said. “He’s a great kid, but he’s being portrayed as that type of person. He doesn’t know where the principal’s office is here. He’s a 4.0 student and a great kid.”

WPIAL associate executive director Amy Scheuneman said Wednesday that those representing Mars, including Carmody, were “remorseful” during the closed-door hearing.

“They were remorseful. They were apologetic,” Scheuneman said. “They knew that it was not something that was to be condoned. They admitted that it was not the best decisions, as far as the end-of-game actions, and it was something they wished they could take back.”

