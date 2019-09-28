WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Central Valley stays unbeaten

Saturday, September 28, 2019 | 12:13 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley coach Mark Lyons works with his team during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

Myles Walker returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown and Bret FitzSimmons scored on a 36-yard fumble return as No. 2 Central Valley scored a 42-6 win over Waynesburg (2-4, 0-4) in the Class 3A Tri-County West Conference on Friday night.

Central Valley improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

Trevor Stephenson ran for 128 yards in the loss.

Aliquippa 47, Hopewell 9 — In the Tri-County West, top-ranked Aliquippa (6-0, 4-0) beat Hopewell (1-5, 1-2).

Keystone Oaks 42, Quaker Valley 0 — In the Tri-County West, Logan Shrubb factored into all six touchdowns for Keystone Oaks (4-2, 2-2) in its shutout at Quaker Valley (0-5, 0-4). Shrubb threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 120 yards and two TDs. Sam Tortorella caught six passes for 117 yards and one touchdown while Tyler Hrivnak caught two scoring passes.

Beaver Falls 42, Uniontown 29 — In nonconference play, Beaver Falls (4-2) beat Uniontown (0-6).

