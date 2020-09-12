WPIAL Class 4A roundup: No. 5 Aliquippa takes down New Castle

Saturday, September 12, 2020 | 12:40 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa running back Vernon Redd works out during practice on Aug. 17, 2020, above The Pit.

Vernon Redd scored on a 55-yard punt return and a 96-yard run as No. 5 Aliquippa debuted in Class 4A and defeated New Castle, 44-28, in the Parkway Conference on Friday night.

Malachi Sherman scored twice for New Castle — on a 15-yard interception return and a 28-yard pass from Chris Hood. The game was tied at 20 at halftime.

Trinity 49, Ringgold 26 — In the Big Eight Conference, Micah Finley ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 63-yard scoring pass as Trinity (1-0, 1-0) defeated Ringgold (0-1, 0-1). Drew Can ran five times for 129 yards and touchdowns of 9 and 80 yards for Trinity.

Armstrong 21, Indiana 7 — Cadin Olsen threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns to lead Armstrong (1-0, 1-0) over Indiana (0-1, 0-1) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Jesse Hepler caught four passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Highlands 39, Knoch 7 — Chandler Thimons threw for 261 yards and four touchdown passes as Highlands (1-0, 1-0) beat Knoch (0-1, 0-1) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. He connected with Elijah Coleman (77 yards), D.J. Loveland (27 yards) and also Brock White (6, 3), who also ran for two touchdowns.

J.J. Szebalski ran for a 2-yard score for Knoch.

Mars 35, Hampton 13 — Teddy Ruffner ran 25 times for 261 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 4 Mars (1-0, 1-0) to the Greater Allegheny win against Hampton (0-1, 0-1).

Blackhawk 22, Beaver 7 — Jordan Patterson kicked three field goals as Blackhawk (1-0, 1-0) beat Beaver (0-1, 0-1) in the Parkway Conference. Carson Davidson threw for 99 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Chartiers Valley 34, Montour 7 — In the Parkway Conference, Anthony Mackey threw for 128 yards and ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns to lead Chartiers Valley (1-0, 1-0) to victory over Montour (0-1, 0-1). Jordan Demus added 109 rushing yards and a touchdown for Chartiers Valley. Luke Persinger tossed for 137 yards for Montour.

Albert Gallatin 32, Laurel Highlands 0 — In nonconference play, Shawn Loring ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns as Albert Gallatin (1-0) shut out Laurel Highlands (0-1).

