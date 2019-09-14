WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Thomas Jefferson blanks Indiana

Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 12:26 AM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Indepedent Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock (1) runs the ball past the Laurel Highlands defense on Sept. 13, 2019, at Belle Vernon.

Top-ranked Thomas Jefferson scored 55 points in the first half on way to routing Indiana, 62-0, in Class 4A Big 8 Conference play Friday night.

Dylan Mallozzi ran for three touchdowns for Thomas Jefferson (4-0, 3-0), while the Jaguars’ defense held Indiana (1-3, 1-2) to 67 total yards.

Trinity 35, Ringgold 7 — In the Big 8 Conference, Trinity (1-2, 1-2) picked up its first win of the season by defeating Ringgold (0-4, 0-3).

Blackhawk 49, Ambridge 0 — Blackhawk (2-2, 2-1) held Ambridge (0-4, 0-1) to two first downs and 21 total yards in its Northwest Eight Conference win. Marques Watson-Trent ran for 79 yards and a touchdown for Blackhawk, which gained 365 yards on the ground and 454 yards overall.

New Castle 45, Beaver 0 — New Castle (3-1, 2-1) shut out Beaver (1-3, 0-3) in a Northwest 8 matchup.

