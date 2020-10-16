WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Pine-Richland locks up Northeast Conference title

By:

Friday, October 16, 2020 | 11:41 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland quarterback Cole Spencer looks to pass during the first quarter Friday, Sept. 81, 2020, at Upper St. Clair.

Cole Spencer threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns as top-ranked Pine-Richland scored 52 first-half points in its 59-13 Class 5A Northeast Conference win over North Hills (2-4, 2-2).

Eli Jochem caught eight passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns for Pine-Richland (5-0, 4-0), which clinched the conference title.

Chase Foskey scored on a 69-yard pass, and Robert Dickerson scored on a 93-yard kickoff return for North Hills.

Peters Township 45, Bethel Park 7 — Logan Pfeuffer threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Peters Township (5-0, 4-0) to the Allegheny 6 Conference win over Bethel Park (0-6, 0-4). Donovan McMillon added six receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Troy Volpatti ran for 110 yards in the loss. Peters Township clinched the Allegheny 6 title with the victory.

Upper St. Clair 42, Moon 35 — Ethan Dahlem threw for 362 yards and five touchdowns and ran for a TD to lead Upper St. Clair (4-2, 3-1) over Moon (3-3, 1-3) in the Allegheny 6 Conference. David Pantelis caught seven passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Penn Hills 27, Fox Chapel 7 — Jaden Dugger threw for 154 yards and one touchdown as Penn Hills (3-3, 3-1) beat Fox Chapel (2-4, 2-2) in the Northeast Conference. Amir Key added 109 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

Thomas Zidane scored on a 3-yard run for the Foxes.

Check out Trib HSSN game coverage of other Class 5A games:

West Allegheny at South Fayette

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford

Latrobe at Franklin Regional

Shaler at Kiski Area

Tags: Bethel Park, Fox Chapel, Moon, North Hills, Penn Hills, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Upper St. Clair