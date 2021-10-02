WPIAL Class 6A/5A roundup: Upper St. Clair upsets Peters Township

Friday, October 1, 2021 | 11:48 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair celebrates Ethan Hiester’s touchdown against Penn Hills on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Upper St. Clair High School.

Ethan Hiester scored three touchdowns as Upper St. Clair upset No. 2-ranked Peters Township, 31-3, in Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference play.

Mateo Cepullio also caught a touchdown pass for the Panthers (3-3, 1-0).

Sam Miller threw for 113 yards and two interceptions for Peters Township (4-2, 0-1).

Bethel Park 26, West Allegheny 10 — Troy Volpatti ran for 148 yards and a touchdown as Bethel Park (3-3, 1-0) defeated West Allegheny (3-2, 0-1) in the Allegheny Six Conference. Jashon Spencer ran for 135 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Gateway 53, Latrobe 7 — Brad Birch threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 5 Gateway (4-2, 1-0) to the Big East win over Latrobe (2-4, 0-1). Patrick Body caught four passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns for Gateway, which outgained Latrobe, 417 yards to 67 yards.

Penn-Trafford 27, Woodland Hills 6 — Carter Green ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns to lead Penn-Trafford (4-2, 1-0) over Woodland Hills (1-5, 0-1) in the Big East Conference. Cade Yacamelli added 107 rushing yards and a 64-yard touchdown.

Fox Chapel 28, Shaler 14 — Zidane Thomas ran for 186 yards and three touchdowns to lead Fox Chapel (3-3, 1-0) to the Northeast Conference win against Shaler (2-4, 0-1). Collin Dietz added 137 passing yards and a touchdown for the Foxes. Shaler’s Keegan Smetanka threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns to Joey DeSabato.

Pine-Richland 21, Penn Hills 14 — Brooks Eastburn ran for 200 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 4 Pine-Richland (3-3, 1-0) to the Northeast Conference win against Penn Hills (2-3, 0-1). Amir Key rushed for 87 yards for Penn Hills.

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 45, Hempfield 27 — Mike Evans threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 5 Canon-McMillan (4-2, 2-1) defeated Hempfield (2-4, 0-3) in Class 6A. Ryan Angott added 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jake Phillips tossed for 176 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown for Hempfield while teammate Eli Binakowsky ran for 123 yards and one TD.

Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6 — Landon Lacey ran for a 46-yard touchdown and caught a 9-yard TD pass to help Butler (3-2) to a win in District 10 play. DeShawn Cox added two touchdowns for the Golden Tornado.

