WPIAL Class 6A/5A roundup: Upper St. Clair upsets Peters Township
Friday, October 1, 2021 | 11:48 PM
Ethan Hiester scored three touchdowns as Upper St. Clair upset No. 2-ranked Peters Township, 31-3, in Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference play.
Mateo Cepullio also caught a touchdown pass for the Panthers (3-3, 1-0).
Sam Miller threw for 113 yards and two interceptions for Peters Township (4-2, 0-1).
Bethel Park 26, West Allegheny 10 — Troy Volpatti ran for 148 yards and a touchdown as Bethel Park (3-3, 1-0) defeated West Allegheny (3-2, 0-1) in the Allegheny Six Conference. Jashon Spencer ran for 135 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Gateway 53, Latrobe 7 — Brad Birch threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 5 Gateway (4-2, 1-0) to the Big East win over Latrobe (2-4, 0-1). Patrick Body caught four passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns for Gateway, which outgained Latrobe, 417 yards to 67 yards.
Penn-Trafford 27, Woodland Hills 6 — Carter Green ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns to lead Penn-Trafford (4-2, 1-0) over Woodland Hills (1-5, 0-1) in the Big East Conference. Cade Yacamelli added 107 rushing yards and a 64-yard touchdown.
Fox Chapel 28, Shaler 14 — Zidane Thomas ran for 186 yards and three touchdowns to lead Fox Chapel (3-3, 1-0) to the Northeast Conference win against Shaler (2-4, 0-1). Collin Dietz added 137 passing yards and a touchdown for the Foxes. Shaler’s Keegan Smetanka threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns to Joey DeSabato.
Pine-Richland 21, Penn Hills 14 — Brooks Eastburn ran for 200 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 4 Pine-Richland (3-3, 1-0) to the Northeast Conference win against Penn Hills (2-3, 0-1). Amir Key rushed for 87 yards for Penn Hills.
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan 45, Hempfield 27 — Mike Evans threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 5 Canon-McMillan (4-2, 2-1) defeated Hempfield (2-4, 0-3) in Class 6A. Ryan Angott added 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jake Phillips tossed for 176 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown for Hempfield while teammate Eli Binakowsky ran for 123 yards and one TD.
Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6 — Landon Lacey ran for a 46-yard touchdown and caught a 9-yard TD pass to help Butler (3-2) to a win in District 10 play. DeShawn Cox added two touchdowns for the Golden Tornado.
