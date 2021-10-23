WPIAL Class 6A roundup: Norwin takes down No. 5 Canon-McMillan
Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 12:06 AM
Dominic Barca ran for 124 yards and a 95-yard touchdown and caught a TD pass as Norwin scored a 16-7 upset over No. 5 Canon-McMillan (4-5, 2-4) in a WPIAL Class 6A football Friday night.
Joey Castle kicked a 32-yard field goal for the Knights (3-6, 1-5), who remain in playoff contention.
Mike Evans tossed for 112 yards in the loss.
North Allegheny 65, Hempfield 13 — In Class 6A, Khiryn Boyd scored on a 99-yard kickoff return, a 16-yard reception and a 4-yard run as No. 3 North Allegheny (6-3, 4-2) downed Hempfield (2-7, 0-6). Logan Kushner threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns for North Allegheny, which clinched a playoff berth with the win. Benjamin Gab scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter for Hempfield.
Butler 60, Franklin 8 — In District 10, Mac Schnur threw for 138 yards and three touchdowns as Butler (4-4) beat Franklin. Cooper Baxter added 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Butler, which scored 33 points in the second quarter.
