WPIAL Class 6A roundup: Norwin takes down No. 5 Canon-McMillan

By:

Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 12:06 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Dom Barca, left, scored twice for Norwin on Friday night.

Dominic Barca ran for 124 yards and a 95-yard touchdown and caught a TD pass as Norwin scored a 16-7 upset over No. 5 Canon-McMillan (4-5, 2-4) in a WPIAL Class 6A football Friday night.

Joey Castle kicked a 32-yard field goal for the Knights (3-6, 1-5), who remain in playoff contention.

Mike Evans tossed for 112 yards in the loss.

North Allegheny 65, Hempfield 13 — In Class 6A, Khiryn Boyd scored on a 99-yard kickoff return, a 16-yard reception and a 4-yard run as No. 3 North Allegheny (6-3, 4-2) downed Hempfield (2-7, 0-6). Logan Kushner threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns for North Allegheny, which clinched a playoff berth with the win. Benjamin Gab scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter for Hempfield.

Butler 60, Franklin 8 — In District 10, Mac Schnur threw for 138 yards and three touchdowns as Butler (4-4) beat Franklin. Cooper Baxter added 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Butler, which scored 33 points in the second quarter.

