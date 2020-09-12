WPIAL Class A roundup: Rochester rolls past Northgate

By:

Saturday, September 12, 2020 | 12:47 AM

Metro Creative

Denny Robinson rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns to lead Rochester to a 47-6 win at Northgate (0-1, 0-1) in the Class A Big Seven Conference opener Friday night.

Rashawn Reid tacked on 93 rushing yards and one touchdown while teammate J.D. Azulay scored on a 34-yard run and a 68-yard interception return.

Burgettstown 27, Fort Cherry 22 — In the Big Seven Conference, Shane Kemper ran for three touchdowns as Burgettstown (1-0, 1-0) defeated Fort Cherry (0-1, 0-1). Maddox Truschel threw for 163 yards and a touchdown and ran 12 yards for another score for Fort Cherry.

OLSH 34, Cornell 26 — Despite three touchdowns from Tim Henderson, Cornell (0-1, 0-1) fell to OLSH (1-0, 1-0) in the Big Seven Conference.

Leechburg 55, Greensburg C.C. 37 — Leechburg (1-0, 1-0) showed off its new Air Raid offense and upset No. 2-ranked Greensburg Central Catholic (0-1, 0-1) in the Class A Eastern Conference.

Springdale 41, Riverview 7 — Springdale (1-0, 1-0) got off to a fast start in the Class A Eastern Conference with a win over rival Riverview (0-1, 0-1) at home. Logan Dexter scored three times, and Matt Haus kicked two field goals for the Dynamos. Legend Ausk threw for 116 yards and two TDs in the win.

California 27, Bentworth 7 — Jaedan Zuzak ran for 161 yards and a touchdown, caught a 25-yard scoring pass and returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown to lead California (1-0, 1-0) to the win against Bentworth (0-1, 0-1) in the Tri-County South. Nathan O’Savage added a touchdown for California on a 45-yard interception return.

Carmichaels 41, Jefferson-Morgan 6 — Carmichaels (1-0, 1-0) jumped to a 20-0 halftime lead on way to its Tri-County South win against Jefferson-Morgan (0-1, 0-1). Cole Jones tossed for 117 yards in the loss.

West Greene 43, Mapletown 8 — In the Tri-County South, Corey Wise ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns to lead West Greene (1-0, 1-0) to victory against Mapletown (0-1, 0-1). Wesley Whipkey added 99 passing yards and a touchdown in the win.

Tags: Bentworth, Burgettstown, California, Carmichaels, Cornell, Fort Cherry, Greensburg C.C., Jefferson-Morgan, Leechburg, Mapletown, Northgate, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Riverview, Rochester, Springdale, West Greene