WPIAL Class A roundup: Shenango-Rochester game suspended

Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 12:44 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shenango head coach Jimmy Graham talks with his team before practice on Aug. 10, 2020, in Shenango.

Two of the top teams in WPIAL Class A kicked off a Big Seven finale Friday night.

On Saturday, they’ll get to finish it.

The matchup between No. 2-ranked Shenango and Rochester was suspended because of lightning with 1 minute, nine seconds left in the third quarter with Rochester leading 13-0.

This game was originally delayed early on by police activity near the stadium, which forced officials to evacuate fans and send players to the locker room. Then, after the game resumed, it was later suspended by lightning.

The game will resume at noon Saturday.

Fort Cherry 41, Cornell 6 — Chase Belstering and Maddox Truschel ran for 161 and 114 yards, respectively, as Fort Cherry (3-4, 3-4) defeated Cornell (1-6, 1-6) in the Big Seven Conference. Belstering rushed for two touchdowns while Truschel added one.

Union 36, Burgettstown 22 — Tyler Staub threw for 132 yards and two touchdowns, scored on a 45-yard run and returned an interception 57 yards for another TD as Union (4-3, 4-3) beat Burgettstown (3-4, 3-4) in the Big Seven Conference. Jackson Clark added 144 rushing yards and ran for one touchdown and caught another for Union. Cole Shergi rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns for Burgettstown.

OLSH 43, Northgate 19 — Jay Pearson ran for two touchdowns and Jake Boyd caught two scoring passes from Neimiah Azeem as OLSH (5-2, 5-2) beat Northgate (0-7, 0-7) in the Big Seven Conference.

Imani Christian 28, Leechburg 27 — Rayshon Jackson scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:04 left in the fourth quarter, followed by Steve Jenkins’ two-point conversion run, to give Imani Christian (2-5, 2-5) the Eastern Conference victory over Leechburg (3-4, 3-4). Jackson rushed for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

Mapletown 40, Bentworth 29 — Lance Stevenson ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 68-yard interception return and a 22-yard punt return to lead Mapletown (2-5, 2-5) to the Tri-County South win against Bentworth (3-4, 3-4). Owen Petrisek ran for 285 yards and three touchdowns for Bentworth while teammate Trent Cavanaugh ran three times for 19 yards to break the school career rushing mark.

Avella 14, Carmichaels 7 — K.J. Rush threw for 107 yards and one touchdown as Avella (5-2, 5-2) beat Carmichaels (5-2, 5-2) in the Tri-County South. Avella clinched a playoff spot with the win.

West Greene 54, Jefferson-Morgan 28 — In the Tri-County South, West Greene (4-3, 3-3) defeated Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 3-4) for its third consecutive win.

