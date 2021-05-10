WPIAL clinched for May 10, 2021: Softball teams still fighting for playoff berths
Monday, May 10, 2021 | 11:08 PM
The regular season is winding down in WPIAL softball as teams are down to only a few more playing dates left in the regular season.
Much like other spring sports, some teams are now in catch-up mode due to covid-related issues while three softball programs — Western Beaver, Sto-Rox and Washington — have shut down for the spring.
Here are the teams that have clinched through Monday.
Class 6A
8 of a possible 9 teams has clinched a playoff berth
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Baldwin Highlanders
Norwin Knights
Hempfield Spartans
Pine-Richland Rams
North Allegheny Tigers
Note: Seneca Valley will clinch if North Allegheny loses to Butler on Tuesday.
Class 5A
Set with 16 playoff teams, no byes, no preliminary round games
Armstrong River Hawks
Plum Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Indiana Little Indians
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Connellsville Falcons
North Hills Indians
Shaler Titans
Fox Chapel Foxes
Hampton Talbots
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Trinity Hillers
South Fayette Lions
Class 4A
12 of a possible 14 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Highlands Golden Rams
Freeport Yellowjackets
Burrell Buccaneers
Knoch Knights
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
West Mifflin Titans
Yough Cougars
Belle Vernon Leopards
Beaver Bobcats
Montour Spartans
Central Valley Warriors
Blackhawk Cougars
Note: Greensburg Salem and New Castle are still alive.
Class 3A
11 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff berth
North Catholic Trojans
Deer Lakes Lancers
Valley Vikings
Derry Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Ellwood City Wolverines
South Park Eagles
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Waynesburg Central Raiders
South Allegheny Gladiators
Note: Southmoreland and McGuffey are still alive.
Class 2A
11 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Ligonier Valley Rams
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Frazier Commodores
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Charleroi Cougars
Bentworth Bearcats
Laurel Spartans
Shenango Wildcats
Note: Fort Cherry, Carlynton, Steel Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton LaSalle, Brentwood, California, Neshannock, Riverside, Mohawk are still alive.
Class A
9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Union Scotties
South Side Rams
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
West Greene Pioneers
Mapletown Maples
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Springdale Dynamos
Leechburg Blue Devils
Note: Rochester, Cornell, St. Joseph, Ellis School, Northgate, Riverview are still alive.
