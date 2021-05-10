WPIAL clinched for May 10, 2021: Softball teams still fighting for playoff berths

By:

Monday, May 10, 2021 | 11:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Carli Ranchandran rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Armstrong on April 22.

The regular season is winding down in WPIAL softball as teams are down to only a few more playing dates left in the regular season.

Much like other spring sports, some teams are now in catch-up mode due to covid-related issues while three softball programs — Western Beaver, Sto-Rox and Washington — have shut down for the spring.

Here are the teams that have clinched through Monday.

Class 6A

8 of a possible 9 teams has clinched a playoff berth

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Baldwin Highlanders

Norwin Knights

Hempfield Spartans

Pine-Richland Rams

North Allegheny Tigers

Note: Seneca Valley will clinch if North Allegheny loses to Butler on Tuesday.

Class 5A

Set with 16 playoff teams, no byes, no preliminary round games

Armstrong River Hawks

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Indiana Little Indians

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Connellsville Falcons

North Hills Indians

Shaler Titans

Fox Chapel Foxes

Hampton Talbots

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Trinity Hillers

South Fayette Lions

Class 4A

12 of a possible 14 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Highlands Golden Rams

Freeport Yellowjackets

Burrell Buccaneers

Knoch Knights

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

West Mifflin Titans

Yough Cougars

Belle Vernon Leopards

Beaver Bobcats

Montour Spartans

Central Valley Warriors

Blackhawk Cougars

Note: Greensburg Salem and New Castle are still alive.

Class 3A

11 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff berth

North Catholic Trojans

Deer Lakes Lancers

Valley Vikings

Derry Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Ellwood City Wolverines

South Park Eagles

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Waynesburg Central Raiders

South Allegheny Gladiators

Note: Southmoreland and McGuffey are still alive.

Class 2A

11 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Ligonier Valley Rams

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Frazier Commodores

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Charleroi Cougars

Bentworth Bearcats

Laurel Spartans

Shenango Wildcats

Note: Fort Cherry, Carlynton, Steel Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton LaSalle, Brentwood, California, Neshannock, Riverside, Mohawk are still alive.

Class A

9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Union Scotties

South Side Rams

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

West Greene Pioneers

Mapletown Maples

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Springdale Dynamos

Leechburg Blue Devils

Note: Rochester, Cornell, St. Joseph, Ellis School, Northgate, Riverview are still alive.