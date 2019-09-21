WPIAL football rankings through Week 4
Saturday, September 21, 2019 | 5:55 PM
WPIAL Football
Class 6A
1. Pine-Richland, 5-0, 1
2. North Allegheny, 5-0, 2
3. Central Catholic, 4-1, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 3-2, 4
5. Seneca Valley, 2-3, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Penn-Trafford, 4-1, 1
2. Peters Township, 5-0, 2
3. Gateway, 4-1, 3
4. Penn Hills, 4-1, 4
5. Bethel Park, 3-1, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 5-0, 1
2. South Fayette, 4-1, 2
3. Knoch, 5-0, 3
4. Belle Vernon, 3-1, 4
5. West Mifflin, 3-2, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Aliquippa, 5-0, 1
2. Central Valley, 5-0, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 4-0, 3
4. North Catholic, 3-1, 4
5. Derry, 3-2, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Washington, 5-0, 1
2. Burgettstown, 4-0, 2
3. McGuffey, 5-0, 3
4. Freedom, 5-0, 4
5. Avonworth, 5-0, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Jeannette, 5-0, 1
2. Clairton, 3-2, 3
3. Sto-Rox, 5-0, 4
4. Laurel, 4-1, 2
5. West Greene, 5-0, 5
Out: none
